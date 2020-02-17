Ryan Culkin Recalled to Laval

ST. JOHN'S, NL - Defenseman Ryan Culkin was recalled to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday. Culkin, who is under contract with the Rocket, gets his second call up of the season, having previously appeared in one game for the Rocket in November.

The 26-year-old defenseman from Montreal, QC is on pace for a career season with the Mariners, currently leading all Maine defenseman in scoring with 32 points (7 goals, 25 assists) in 43 games. He ranks 10th among all ECHL defenseman in scoring and is 2nd among defenseman in power play points. Last season for the Mariners, Culkin registered 22 points in 39 games. His career best mark came in 2017-18 with the Fort Wayne Komets, when he had 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 53 games.

Culkin has been under contract with the Rocket since the start of the last season, and has played 11 games for them, with one goal and eight penalty minutes. Earlier this season, he was recalled on November 25th, appeared in one game, and was returned to Maine on December 19th. In total, Culkin has played in 94 career AHL games including stints with the Adirondack Flames and Stockton Heat in addition to Laval.

The Mariners resume their series in Newfoundland with games on Tuesday and Wednesday, both beginning at 5:30 PM ET.

