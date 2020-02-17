McGauley and Lewis Rejoin Grizz for Homestand

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Tim McGauley and Ty Lewis return to the Grizzlies lineup for the upcoming 5 game homestand. Both players spent last week with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

McGauley is the 2 time winner of the ECHL's Player of the Month award, having achieved the honor for December 2019 and January 2020. Tim currently leads the league with 40 assists and is 2nd with 58 points and plus-minus at +30.

Lewis leads the Grizzlies with 22 goals this season. He has added 17 assists on the year for 39 points in 34 games. Lewis led the league with 11 goals in December and led Utah with 9 goals in January.

The 5 game homestand starts with a 1 pm President's Day game vs Rapid City. Grizzlies host Rapid City for Wild Wednesday and Bud Light College Night on February 19th at 7 pm. Utah hosts Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler vs Kansas City on February 22nd-24th. Sunday, February 23rd is a 5:00 pm start, with the 22nd and 24th starting at 7 pm. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies home game at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or by calling (801) 988-8000.

