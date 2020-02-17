Thunder Acquires Dickman from Indy

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







Forward Jay Dickman with the Indy Fuel

(Wichita Thunder) Forward Jay Dickman with the Indy Fuel(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Jay Dickman from the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

Dickman, 26, is in his rookie season after graduating from Bemidji State University. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward has played in eight games for the Fuel tallying 3 points (2g, 1a). Last season, he was signed to an Amateur Tryout by the Florida Everblades after finishing his senior campaign.

At Bemidji State, Dickman appeared in 132 career games for the Beavers, collecting 55 points (30g, 25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 15 goals and 23 points in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a WCHA Regular Season title. Dickman joins Riley Weselowski and Ian Lowe as Thunder players who graduated from Bemidji State.

Wichita is off until next Saturday with a visit to Texas to face Allen starting at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.