Mariners Weekly: Miracle Remembered

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





The Mariners went riding high into a pair of off-days in Newfoundland after bringing the Growlers' ECHL record 19 game win streak to an end on Saturday night at Mile One Centre in St. John's. The Growlers set a new mark with a 5-1 win over the Mariners on Friday, passing the 18 game streak of the 1994-95 South Carolina Stingrays, but a 3-1 Maine win on Saturday kept the streak from reaching 20. Two games remain in Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday, before the Mariners head back stateside to meet Adirondack on Saturday and finally return home for one more with the Growlers on Sunday afternoon in Portland. One day after the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Olympics, the Mariners will honor the famous Lake Placid event in the final home game of February.

The week that was

Tues, Feb. 11th - BRM: 2, MNE: 3/OT

3-2 was the score of choice in all three games between the Mariners and Brampton Beast as they played a trio of games at the Cross Insurance Arena last week, Brampton winning on Saturday and Sunday. The Beast jumped out to a pair of one goal leads, following the pattern of the series' previous games, but the Mariners rallied to erase a 2-1 third period deficit before Alex Kile delivered his third overtime winner of the season with less than a minute to go in the extra session. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Fri, Feb. 14th - MNE: 1, NFL: 5

The Growlers sought an ECHL record as they went for their 19th consecutive home win and grabbed a 3-0 lead through the middle part of the 2nd period. It was then that Conner Bleackley got the Mariners on the board, but they'd get no closer, as Newfoundland added on two more to skate away with the record and improve to 5-0 all-time vs. the Mariners on their home ice. FULL GAME RECAP

Sat, Feb 15th - MNE: 3, NFL: 1

The Mariners got the first goal of the game for the first time in five contests as Michael McNicholas struck on the power play early in the 2nd. Newfoundland's Riley Woods responded to tie the game late in the frame and it remained 1-1 until the Mariners power play found the net again with less than 90 seconds to go in the third on Morgan Adams-Moisan's tap-in goal. Greg Chase added an empty netter and Newfoundland's home win streak was stopped at 19 games. FULL GAME RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Transactions (oldest to most recent)

D JEFF TAYLOR AND F LEWIS-ZERTER GOSSAGE WERE ASSIGNED TO MAINE FROM HARTFORD (AHL)

F JAKE ELMER WAS RECALLED TO HARTFORD (AHL) BY THE NEW YORK RANGERS (NHL)

D BRANDON CRAWLEY WAS RECALLED TO HARTFORD (AHL) BY THE NEW YORK RANGERS (NHL)

MARINERS RELEASED F EDDIE MATSUSHIMA

MARINERS SIGNED D DALLAS ROSSITER

D RYAN CULKIN WAS RECALLED TO THE LAVAL ROCKET (AHL)

This week's schedule (all times Eastern)

Tues, Feb. 18 @ Newfoundland Growlers - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Weds, Feb. 19 @ Newfoundland Growlers - 5:30 PM (AWAY)

Sat, Feb. 22 @ Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 PM (AWAY)

Sun, Feb. 23 vs. Newfoundland Growlers - 3:00 PM (HOME) - TICKETS

Two more games await the Mariners in Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday at Mile One Centre - both beginning at 5:30 PM ET. The road trip will conclude with a 7 PM faceoff on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY, where the Mariners have won each of their last six trips. All games air on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. The radio broadcast streams free on MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App. A video stream is available on a subscription or pay-per-view bases through ECHL.tv in HD, with the "AWAY" audio option carrying the Mariners broadcast.

Sunday's "Miracle Night," at the Cross Insurance Arena will be the last home game of February as well as the final game of the regular season series between Maine and Newfoundland. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys inspired by the 1980 U.S. Olympic goal medal team, which are currently up for auction through the Handbid app, and will be until the start of the 3rd period on Sunday. The Disney movie, "Miracle" will be screened on the video board following the game, with a concession stand remaining open to fans.

Fans can avoid Ticketmaster Fees by purchasing tickets to select themed games (including Miracle Night) through the Mariners new "Theme Night Tickets" page. For all Saturday and Sunday home games, Family Four Packs are available when purchased in advance. Family four packs include four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies, starting at $80.

Looking ahead:

On Sunday, March 1st at 3 PM, the South Carolina Stingrays come to down as the Mariners name the Captain Joel Barnes Community Service Award winner, plus a postgame skate with the team. On March 6th, it's Throwback Night against the Reading Royals at 7:15 PM, as the Mariners wear original Mariners jerseys with Mariners AHL alumni on hand. Sunday March 8th is "I Love the 90s" against Worcester at 3 PM with a postgame full team autograph session after the game. The full promotional schedule can be found here.

Community Collection:

The Mariners and the Cross Insurance Arena are collecting books for the remainder of the regular season for Ronald McDonald Charities of Maine. Fans who donate three or more books will receive a ticket to a Mariners weekday game. Both children's and adult's book donations are welcomed. Items MUST be donated at the Promotions Port to the right of the main security gates. While donations will be accepted at the Mariners office and other Cross Insurance Arena events, fans are not eligible to receive tickets unless the items are donated at a Mariners game.

Media note

If you wish to cover a home game this season, please go to MarinersOfMaine.com/credential and fill out a credential request at least 24 hours ahead of game time. Credentials can be picked up at the security gate, inside the Center Street door to the Cross Insurance Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.