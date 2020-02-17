Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 (February 10 - February 16, 2020)

Indy drops all three games against Central Division opponents. Hosts Fort Wayne on Tuesday

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 RESULTS: 0-3-0-0, 26-22-2-1 Overall, 3rd Central Division

Friday, February 14 - Fuel 3 at Fort Wayne 5

The Indy Fuel led the game 3-0 heading into the third period but the Fort Wayne Komets exploded, scoring five unanswered goals, taking down the Fuel in Fort Wayne Friday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Saturday, February 15 - Fuel 2 at Cincinnati 5

In the first half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel visited the Cincinnati Cyclones. After a scoreless first period, the Fuel would lead 2-1 after the second only to give up four goals in the third, falling 5-2 on Saturday night.

Sunday, February 16 - Fuel 5 at Cincinnati 6

The Indy Fuel ran out of time against the Cincinnati Cyclones failing to catch up to their one goal lead eventually falling 6-5 at the Heritage Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

INDY FUEL WEEK 19 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, February 18 - Fuel vs Fort Wayne (10:30 a.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In their third annual Education Day Game, the Indy Fuel host the Fort Wayne Komets in a crucial Central Division game. Sitting just one point ahead of the Komets for third place in the Central, earning two points will put Indy three points ahead of Fort Wayne in the standings.

Friday, February 21 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Visiting the Wings for the fourth time this season, Indy will play their third game in a row at Wings Event Center. The Fuel have won three out of the five matchups against the Wings this season, most recently winning 4-2 on February 8th.

Saturday, February 22 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:35 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Meeting the Komets five games this season, Indy has put together a 2-2-0-1 record. The Fuel have struggled to beat the Komets in Fort Wayne this season, only earning one win in their first matchup of the season.

OIL DROPS:

Scoring on Sunday afternoon, Bobby MacIntyre has five goals in his last six games

MacIntyre continues to be the only Fuel player to appear in every game this season

Earning two goals and two assists, Spencer Watson leads the ECHL in goals with 27 in 45 games

Watson currently sits in fifth in the league in points, tallying 27 goals and 26 assists in 45 games

Earning two power play assists this weekend, Keoni Texeira sits in second in the ECHL in power play assists

Spencer Watson is second in the ECHL power play points (9g, 12a) while Keoni Texeira is tied for fourth (3g, 16a)

Since playing his first game in a Fuel uniform, Mathieu Foget has earned three goals and 10 assists in 13 games

Dropping all three games this weekend, Indy has lost three games straight for the first time since December 27th through December 29th.

Scoring on 4 of their 15 power play chances this weekend, Indy sits in fourth in the league in power play percentage (20.9%)

Killing off eight of their 10 penalties this weekend, Indy is 18th in the ECHL in penalty kill, killing off 80.4% of their penalties

The Fuel have outscored their opponents 107-86 in the first and second periods but have been outscored 54-61 in the third period

