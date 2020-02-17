Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 17

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





Tulsa goes 3-1 on the week to go above .500 for the first time since opening weekend

OVERALL RECORD: 25-24-5-1 (56 points, 5th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 3-1-0-0

RESULTS

Tuesday Feb. 11 - Tulsa 2, Utah 5 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Tulsa, OK - The Oilers' Charlie Sampair opened the scoring 10:21 into the game when he corralled a bouncing puck off the blade of Cory Ward before roofing it past Martin Ouellette. Yuri Terao answered less than three minutes later, blasting a back-door chance past Olle Eriksson Ek just after a Grizzlies' power play expired. The Oilers restored their lead 7:36 into the second period. Sampair intercepted a clearance attempt in the Utah zone and completed a drop pass to Ward, who buried the feed, giving both players two points on the night. Yuri Terao answered with his second of the game 7:36 later. A mirror of his first goal, Terao hammered home a seam pass on the power play to knot the game at 2-2. Griffen Molino scored his 19th of the season 3:28 later on the breakaway, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the night. Josh Dickinson jumped on the momentum from the previous goals, sniping Eriksson Ek short side on the power play 1:58 later to bring the game 4-2 in Utah's favor. Despite Tulsa outshooting the Grizzlies 12-8 in the final frame, Utah's Joe Wegwerth found the lone goal of the third period, closing the scoring out off a rebound with 13:10 remaining in the game.

Friday, Feb. 14 - Tulsa 7 Wichita 1 (INTRUST Bank Arena - Wichita, KS)| Box Score

>> Wichita, KS - Once again the Oilers opened strong, scoring the first goal of the game. Ian McNulty brought the puck from low in the zone to the high slot before ripping a shot through traffic and over Mitch Gillam's shoulder 5:37 into the game. Charlie Sampair followed up with a goal of his own 3:07 later. Piccinich shoveled the puck toward the net before Sampair popped it past a sprawling Gillam, giving the winger goals in back-to-back games. Captain Adam Pleskach closed out the opening frame, finishing off a chance with 1:25 left in the first period.

McNulty scored the opening goal of the frame for the second-straight period. Pleskach spun the puck toward the front of the net from the corner, allowing McNulty to tip it past Gillam, bringing the game to 4-0 in Tulsa's favor 4:43 in the second period. Wichita answered quickly with their lone goal of the game. Fabrizzio Ricci knocked home a rebound off a kick-save from Devin Williams on Lane Bauer's initial chance 6:27 into the second period. The Oilers started the third period on the power play, and they capitalized early. Pleskach potted his second of the game, walking out front from behind the goal line before sliding the puck inside the right post 58 seconds into the period. McNulty completed the hat trick 6:31 into the final frame, reaching double digits with his 10th on the season to give the Oilers a 6-1 lead. Sampair closed out the scoring by joining the multi-goal club with his second of the game, tapping in a rebound with 11:35 left in the game.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - Tulsa 4, Wichita 3 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)| Box Score

>> TULSA OK - Wichita changed the opening line from last night, finding the opening tally of the game 14:25 in. Spencer Dorowicz roofed it over Devin Williams on a power play that started as a two-man advantage for the Thunder. Tulsa answered the Thunder quickly. Jake Clifford ripped an in-stride blast from the half wall to the top shelf of the short side of Dylan Wells' cage just 1:17 later. Tulsa found their first lead of the night 5:28 into the second period. Miles Liberati ripped a one timer past Wells, courtesy of a seam pass from Jared Thomas on a six-on-five advantage on a delayed penalty. Stefan Fournier knotted the game at 2-2, 14 seconds past the halfway mark of the game, ripping a saucer pass from Taylor Pryce. The goal was Fournier's 20th on the campaign and gave Pryce his first ECHL point. Tulsa would leave the second period with a 3-2 lead. Thomas pocketed a rebound off his own chance at the 13:26 mark to close out the scoring in the middle frame. It was Wichita who drew first blood in the last period, striking in the back-half of the final frame to tie things at 3-3. Salvaggio, who was threatening all night, caught a pass from Dorowicz before rifling it top shelf at the 14:08 mark. Charlie Sampair answered the bell 40 seconds later, spinning a rebound through a swarm of bodies to net the game-winning goal with 5:12 remaining in the game. The goal gave Sampair goals in three-straight contests.

Sunday Feb. 16 - Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2 (BOK Center - Tulsa, OK)| Box Score

>> TULSA OK - J.J. Piccinich opened up the scoring, netting his 10th of the season and his first since Jan. 3, 7:52 into the period. Cory Ward swung the puck for Piccinich to slam home, and Charlie Sampair picked up the secondary assist, extending his point streak to four games. Tad Kozun answered less than two minutes later at the 9:45 mark of the opening period. Kozun was able to walk into the circle after puck rolled to the former Stingray from the scorer's box, finishing the play with a lethal top shelf release. Robby Jackson returned fire with a goal of his own, making the Mavericks pay off a costly turnover. Jackson walked in alone between the circles, sending Nick Schneider sprawling in the crease before calmly depositing the puck in the bottom of the cage 11:07 into the first period. Neither team could find the back of the net in the second period and Nick Schneider made an impressive 16 saves during the middle twenty.Kansas City fought back in the closing frame, scoring 3:52 in to tie the game at 2-2. David Dziurzynski forced a turnover before heading in on a breakaway all alone and roofing his short-handed chance to silence the crowd. Jackson answered with a breakaway goal of his own, his second of the game. Cam Knight found Jackson through the neutral zone, and the rookie forward sniped Schneider, scoring on the Oilers first shot of the final period, which came at the 9:28 mark. Miles Liberati ripped a Jack Nevins' feed from the point at the 10:03 mark, giving Tulsa goals on back-to-back shots and a 4-2 lead. Captain Adam Pleskach closed out the scoring on the night, shoveling home a goal from the low slot on the power play with 1:09 remaining.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 - Tulsa AT Allen 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center

Friday, Feb. 21- Tulsa AT Allen 7:05 p.m. - Allen Event Center

Sunday, Feb. 23 - Allen at Tulsa 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center

FAST FACTS

- Charlie Sampair is on a four-game point streak.

- Ten separate players had multi-point games this week.

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 214 shots.

. The Oilers registered a season-high 56 shots against Wichita on Friday

TEAM TRENDS

- The Oilers have reclaimed the highest shots-per-game average in the league at 36.13

. The Oilers are above .500 for the first time since opening weekend

. The Oilers went above .500 in 1-goal games for the first time this season (7-6-5-1) after Saturday's win.

. Tulsa has points in 14 of their last 21 games

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 45 - J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 19 -Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 35- J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +13- Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 108 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 7 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee, Danny Moynihan, Jake Clifford

GW GOALS: 4 - Robby Jackson, Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 214 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 15 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.63 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .909- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -30/196 (15.3%) - 21st in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/9 (22.2%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 159/190 (83.3%) - 10th in the ECHL

Last Week - 8/11 (76.9%)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.