'Blades Weekly: Final Four-In-Five of Season on Deck

February 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades embark on their fourth and final stretch of four games in five days this season, as they host three separate South Division opponents at home on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday before traveling to Jacksonville for a Sunday matinee against the Icemen.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Feb. 11 | at Atlanta Gladiators - L, 1-3

The Gladiators scored twice on the power play only 33 seconds apart in the third period to snap Florida's point streak at 12 games (11-0-1). Blake Winiecki scored his 11th career goal against Atlanta in the setback, but former Everblades goaltender Callum Booth stopped the other 34 shots he faced.

Feb. 14 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators - W, 5-3

Cody Sol put up his first multi-goal game of the season, and the Everblades scored three times in a 12-minute stretch from the middle of the first period to the first three minutes of the second frame to wrest control of the game from Atlanta. Rookies Hunter Garlent and Hugo Roy both registered a goal and an assist in the win.

Feb. 15 | vs. Atlanta Gladiators - W, 5-2

The 'Blades scored two goals only 34 seconds apart in the first three minutes of the first period to set the tone, and Ken Appleby stopped a season-high 35 shots to lift Florida to its fourth straight home win. Atlanta netted two power-play goals in 17 seconds in the second period to tie the game, but Lukas Craggs scored only 65 seconds later to put the 'Blades back ahead for good.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Feb. 19 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Feb. 21 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Feb. 22 | vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Feb. 23 | at Jacksonville Icemen | 3 p.m. - Veterans Memorial Arena

'BLADES BIOS

Cody Sol started last week with three points (2g, 1a) in his first 16 games with the Everblades and went on to notch three goals in a two-game home series against Atlanta. He ranks fourth among league defensemen in shooting percentage (13.8%).

Goaltender Cam Johnson owns a personal six-game winning streak, which is tied for the longest individual winning streak by an Everblades goaltender this season.

Blake Winiecki has posted points in six straight games to tie his personal season-high point streak. He has seven points (4g, 3a) in that streak.

Hunter Garlent ranks fourth among ECHL rookie skaters with a +18 plus-minus rating.

QUICK HITS

Florida's eight-game home point streak (7-0-1-0) is the longest active such streak in the ECHL and is one game shy of the fourth-longest in the league this season.

The Everblades have racked up 33 goals over their last eight home games, posting five or more goals five times in that stretch.

Florida leads the ECHL with 10 home wins in games decided by three or more goals. The Everblades are 10-2-0-0 in such contests.

Florida has allowed three goals or fewer in 15 consecutive games and ranks second in the league in goals allowed per game (2.58).

TEAM STATISTICS

Overall record: 35-12-3-2

Home record: 18-6-2-0

Road record: 17-6-1-2

Last week's record: 2-1-0-0

Last 10 games: 8-1-1-0

Division standings: 2nd

Conference standings: 2nd

League standings: 3rd

'BLADES LEADERS

G: Justin Auger/Blake Winiecki (22)

A: *John McCarron (28)

PTS: Winiecki (45)

+/-: *Logan Roe (+36)

SH: Winiecki (170)

Goals-against average: Ken Appleby (2.42)

Save percentage: Johnson (.920)

Wins: Ken Appleby (22)

*Currently in AHL

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Hump Day Deals (Feb. 19) - Celebrate Hump Day with $2 beer, wine and hot dogs and $4 New Amsterdam vodka drinks all night courtesy of Bud Light, Barefoot Wine, and John Morrell.

239 Friday (Feb. 21) - Score on a great deal with two (2) End Zone Level seats and two (2) chicken parmesan sandwiches with fries for only $39! Additionally, the 'Blades will give away two $500 gift certificates to the Diamond District on Feb. 7. Fans can enter to win by purchasing a 239 package or by texting in the codeword at the game.

Medieval Night (Feb. 22) - Medieval Night presented by the Collier Fair will turn Hertz Arena into a world of fantasy! Medieval characters will be roaming the concourse of Hertz Arena, and the first 400 fans will receive an Everblades stick courtesy of Bud Light. A limited number of signed sticks are available and can be secured through a ticket package.

EVERBLADES 2019-20 BROADCAST INFORMATION

Catch all the exciting action of Everblades hockey on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM on the radio waves, or listen for FREE online.

Fans can also watch the games on a subscription basis on ECHL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.