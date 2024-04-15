Zachary Emond Selected as the ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zachary Émond of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 8-14.

Émond went 2-0-0 with two shutouts against Worcester last week to clinch a playoff berth for the Lions.

The 23-year-old stopped all 26 shots in a 2-0 win on Saturday and all 16 shots in a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Émond is 8-7-1 in 17 appearances with Trois-Rivières this season with three shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

A native of St-Cyprien, Quebec, Émond has appeared in 34 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières, Wichita and Orlando posting an overall record of 17-12-2 with two shutouts, a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. He also saw action in 12 AHL games with San Jose during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to turning pro, Émond appeared in 129 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Saint John where he went 70-42-9 with nine shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

