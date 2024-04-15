Stingrays Weekly Report- April 15
April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays dropped their final two games of the 2023-24 season and finished the year in 5th place in the South Division with 85 points. They fell one point short of qualifying for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 39-26-4-3 LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-1
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, April 12 at Florida Everblades | 2-1 L
The Stingrays dropped a 2-1 decision on Friday night against the Florida Everblades. Kyler Kupka scored the lone Stingray goal and Mitchell Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots.
Saturday, April 13 at Florida Everblades | 4-3 SOL
The Stingrays suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Florida Everblades in their season finale on Saturday night. Jack Adams, Garet Hunt, and Kevin O'Neil scored for the Stingrays and Mitchell Gibson stopped 20 of 23 shots.
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Austin Magera (29)
Assists: Kevin O'Neil (47)
Points: Austin Magera (74)
Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (120)
Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (9)
Wins: Mitchell Gibson (22)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.56)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.899)
South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore
