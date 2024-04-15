Mavericks Extend Affiliation with Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have extended their affiliation agreement with the NHL's Seattle Kraken and AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, the organizations announced today. The Mavericks will continue to serve as the ECHL affiliate of the Kraken and Firebirds.

"We could not be more excited to extend our affiliation with the Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds for two more seasons," said Mavericks Owner Lamar Hunt Jr. "As we continue to grow this relationship, the stability at all three levels of this affiliation makes this one of the best relationships in the ECHL. This continues to be an exciting time for Mavericks hockey, and extending this relationship with Seattle and Coachella Valley is another great moment in a season filled with great moments."

This season, the Mavericks have had six players appear in games for both Kansas City and Coachella Valley, highlighted by goaltenders Jack LaFontaine and Cale Morris, defenseman Ryan Jones and forwards Max Andreev and Jeremy McKenna as well as 2022 Kraken fourth-round draft pick Tucker Robertson.

In the 2022-23 season, all three affiliates - Seattle, Coachella Valley and Kansas City - advanced to their respective postseasons.

This season, the Mavericks won the Brabham Cup as the ECHL's best regular season team and Coachella Valley secured the top spot in the AHL's Western Conference.

