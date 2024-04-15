ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Fort Wayne's Daniel Amesbury has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1004, Toledo at Fort Wayne, on April 14.

Amesbury is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 as the result of leaving the penalty box to return to the ice.

Amesbury will miss the next five games for which he is on an ECHL roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

