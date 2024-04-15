Steelheads Announce First-Round Schedule for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars) have released the schedule for the First Round of the 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs as Idaho will face the Allen Americans.
The full First Round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 vs. Allen - Monday, Apr. 22 at 7:10 p.m.
Game 2 vs. Allen - Wednesday, Apr. 24 at 7:10 p.m.
Game 3 at Allen - Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:10 p.m.
Game 4 at Allen - Saturday, Apr. 27 at 3:10 p.m.
Game 5 at Allen - Sunday, Apr. 28 at 3:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)
Game 6 vs. Allen - Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 7:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)
Game 7 vs. Allen - Wednesday May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)
Tickets for Games 1 and 2 will go on sale Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 11 a.m. (MT). If necessary, Games 6 and 7 tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
