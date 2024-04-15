Americans Open the Playoffs Next Monday on the Road
Allen Americans right wing Easton Brodzinski pressures the Idaho Steelheads' net
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators, open the Kelly Cup Playoffs next Monday, April 22nd in Boise, Idaho.
The Americans earned third place in the Mountain Division by putting together a seven-game point streak over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Americans clinched a playoff spot last Friday night with a 6-3 victory over Tulsa. Allen finished the year with 70 points, one ahead of the fourth place Tulsa Oilers, who clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.
"We are headed into the playoffs playing our best hockey of the season," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We have a tough opponent in the first round, but our players will be ready to go."
Games 1 & 2 will be in Boise, Idaho on Monday, April 22, and Wednesday, April 24. Both games will start at 8:10 PM CDT.
The Americans return home for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary), on Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets are on sale NOW at Ticketmaster.com. See the full series schedule below.
#2 Idaho Steelheads vs. #3 Allen Americans
Game 1 - Monday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 2 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen
Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (if necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)
Allen Americans right wing Easton Brodzinski pressures the Idaho Steelheads' net
(Dave Dudich)
