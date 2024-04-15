Steelheads Announce Roster for 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the Steelheads roster for the 2024 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning next Monday Apr. 22 as Idaho prepares for the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Allen Americans. The full First Round Schedule can be found HERE.

The roster consists of currently consists of 22 players including 13 forwards, seven defenseman, and two goaltenders.

The Steelheads playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards

#6 Wade Murphy

#8 Keaton Mastrodonato

#11 Connor Mylymok

#13 Francesco Arcuri

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

#18 A.J. White

#19 Lynden McCallum

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis

#26 Jade Miller

#28 Will Merchant

#29 Willie Knieirm

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi

#92 Mark Rassell

Defensemen

#2 Trevor Zins

#3 Nick Canade

#21 Jake Murray

#24 Reece Harsch

#43 Matt Register

#44 Joe Gatenby

#47 Patrick Kudla

Goaltenders

#30 Bryan Thomson

#35 Jake Kielly

Playoff Eligible List

Dawson Barteaux

Jack Becker

Dylan Wells

Cody Haiskanen

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

