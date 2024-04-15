Quinn Olson Joins Swamp Rabbits

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Quinn Olson has been signed ahead of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Olson joins the Swamp Rabbits having made his professional debut on an amateur tryout with the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The 5'11", 180-pound forward skated with the Reign on April 12th against San Diego, a 4-3 overtime victory in which he recorded 4 PIM. Olson's debut came after the conclusion of his college career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning 21 points (4g-17ast) in 37 games as a fifth year skater.

Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Olson played 175 games with UMD over five seasons, amassing 27 goals, 69 assists, and 96 points. Before going to college, he skated in a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Okotoks Oilers, averaging over a point-per-game with 119 in 113 contests. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Draft (3rd Rd/#92).

The Swamp Rabbits, 2024 South Division Champions, now look forward to the beginning of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, taking on the Orlando Solar Bears in the South Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday, April 21st, slated for a 3:05 p.m. EST puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

