Lions Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières made sure the team's final regular-season game of the 2023-24 season counted and feeding off the energy of the 3,224 fans in attendance at Colisée Vidéotron qualified for the ECHL playoffs, thanks to a 4-0 victory over the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions knew the significance of the game and quickly got on the scoreboard when player of the year Jakov Novak scored his 30th goal of the season. The teams subsequently exchanged scoring chances, but it was Lions captain Cedric Montminy who doubled his team's lead in the final minute of the period with a power play marker.

The Lions spent the majority of the second period applying pressure in the Railers' zone and added to their lead when newcomer Jonathan Yantsis scored his second goal in three games to widen Trois-Rivières' lead to 3-0. Meanwhile at the opposite end of the ice, Lions' goaltender Zachary Émond made some key saves even though he was seldom called upon.

The Lions increased their lead to 4-0 at the start of the third period with another goal, this time courtesy of Alex-Olivier Voyer.

The Lions now face the Norfolk Admirals in the opening round of the playoffs. The first game of the series takes place Wednesday evening, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

3 stars:

1st star: Nolan Yaremko (Lions de Trois-Rivières)

2nd star: Cedric Montminy (Lions de Trois-Rivières)

3rd star: Zachary Émond (Lions de Trois-Rivières

