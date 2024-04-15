Mavericks Announce 2024 Playoff Roster

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - In preparation for the first round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Tulsa Oilers, the Brabham Cup-winning Kansas City Mavericks have announced their playoff roster:

Forwards (14): Kyle Jackson, Nolan Sullivan, Bradley Schoonbaert, Jeremy McKenna, David Cotton, Jacob Hayhurst, Jake Jaremko, Patrick Curry, Nolan Walker, Casey Carreau, Cade Borchardt, Justin Nachbaur, Max Andreev and Cole Coskey.

Defensemen (8): Ryan Jones, Nate Knoepke, Justin MacPherson, Theo Calvas, Jakob Brahaney, Marc-Olivier Duquette, David Noel and Jake McLaughlin.

Goaltenders (2): Jack LaFontaine and Cale Morris.

Injured Reserve (2):Jared Brandt and Dillon Kelley.

Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Tulsa Oilers will be this Wednesday and Thursday at Cable Dahmer Arena. All lower bowl tickets for the first round of the playoffs are $25. A full breakdown of the Mountain Division Semifinal schedule is below:

Game 1: Wednesday, April 17, Tulsa at Kansas City 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 2: Thursday, April 18, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 3: Friday, April 19, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 4: Monday, April 22, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 5*: Thursday, April 25, Kansas City at Tulsa, 7 PM

Game 6*: Friday, April 26, Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

Game 7*: Sunday, April 28, Tulsa at Kansas City 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena

*if necessary

Per the ECHL, Playoff Roster information is listed below:

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

