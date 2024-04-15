K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Clinches Playoff Berth, Takes Points in Three Straight

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, begin the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with two games on the road this week.

Last week, the K-Wings went 2-0-1-0 (6-2, 5-1, 2-3 F/OT).

Kalamazoo opened the week at Iowa on Wednesday. The K-Wings jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game's first 10 minutes and rode goaltender Hunter Vorva (36/38, .947 SV%) to a 6-2 victory. Forward Collin Adams led Kalamazoo in scoring with a career-high three assists and four points (1g-3a).

The K-Wings concluded their season series with the Heartlanders in Coralville on Friday. Captain Chaz Reddekopp set a career-high with two goals (2g-1a), while alternate captain Erik Bradford added a goal and an assist to become the ECHL's No. 2 scorer (87 pts). The alternate captain also moved into a tie for No. 16 for single-season assists with Kevin Schamehorn (1978-79) in Kalamazoo franchise history with 57.

Kalamazoo played its final game of the regular season Saturday in Indy. Despite falling behind 2-0 early, the K-Wings responded with goals from Michael Joyaux and Collin Adams to force overtime. Kalamazoo ultimately fell, 3-2 in overtime, but clinched a playoff berth by securing its 80th point of the season. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux was rock steady and made 38 saves on 41 shots against to get the K-Wings through regulation.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

The K-Wings play two games on the road this week.

Kalamazoo Wings Playoff hockey returns to Wings Event Center on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The K-Wings host the Toledo Walleye for Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs Divisional Semifinal and a playoff edition of 269 Night ($2 Beers & Sodas & $6 Wing Baskets). Tickets go on sale Monday, April 15 at noon EDT.

Then, it's the playoff edition of $3 Friday ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hotdogs) on Friday, April 26 at Wings Event Center. Join us, as the K-Wings take on the Walleye for Game 4 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs Divisional Semifinal.

RESULTS

Wednesday, Apr. 10 - Kalamazoo 6, Iowa 2 (Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (37-30-3-0) struck early and often to move back into playoff position by defeating the Iowa Heartlanders (26-36-6-2) at Xtream Arena Wednesday, 6-2. Forward Collin Adams contributed to four of Kalamazoo's first five goals to secure single-game career-highs in assists (3) and points (4). Derek Daschke (16) opened the scoring with a rocket from the left point just 47 seconds into the game. Josh Passolt (25) doubled Kalamazoo's lead with a wrister from the slot at the 3:21 mark. Adams (21) made it 3-0 after marching through the slot at the 10:28 mark. Iowa got on the board 44 seconds into the second period. Jordan Seyfert (5) made it 4-1 with a tip-in from outside the crease on the power play at the 10:22 mark. Quinn Preston (6) found the back of the net from between the circles at the 3:50 mark of the third. Michael Joyaux (7) scored Kalamazoo's second power-play goal of the evening with a snapshot from up top at the 10:36 mark. The Heartlanders added a goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (19-14-0-0) got back in the win column with an impressive 36 saves on 38 shots faced. The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 38-29. With the three-assist effort, Bradford (56) secured his place in Kalamazoo's All-Time Record Book, moving into a tie for No. 17 all-time with Trent Daavetilla (2011-12) & Glenn Detulleo (2007-08).

Friday, Apr. 12 - Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 1 (Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (38-30-3-0) leaned on their leadership to defeat the Iowa Heartlanders (26-37-6-2) at Xtream Arena Friday, 5-1. Captain Chaz Reddekopp set a single-game career-high with two goals (2g-1a) and alternate captain Erik Bradford (1g-1a) added two points in the win. Goaltender Hunter Vorva (20-14-0-0) was sublime and saved 32 of 33 shots faced. Evan Dougherty (4) opened the scoring with a wrister from above the left circle at the 4:59 mark of the first period. Reddekopp (4) doubled the Kalamazoo lead with a chip from the right circle at the 15:06 mark. Reddekopp (5) secured his first professional multi-goal game with a quick release from the left circle at the 7:32 mark of the second. Bradford (30) made it 4-0 at the 10:47 mark with a snipe from the right circle on the rush at the 10:47 mark. Iowa scored at the 17:59 mark. Ayden MacDonald (14) put it away with a tap-in from just outside the crease on the power play at the 19:25 mark of the third. The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 33-26. With his fifth assist in the K-Wings' last three games, Bradford (57) secured his place in Kalamazoo's All-Time Record Book, moving into a tie for No. 16 all-time with Kevin Schamehorn (1978-79).

Saturday, Apr. 13 - Kalamazoo 2, Indy 3 F/OT (Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN) | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (38-30-4-0) staged a two-goal comeback but ultimately fell to the Indy Fuel (39-25-6-2) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday, 3-2 in overtime. Despite the loss, Kalamazoo clinched its first Kelly Cup Playoffs appearance since 2018-19 due to Fort Wayne's regulation loss at Toledo. Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (17-16-3-0) stood on his head throughout and made 38 saves on 41 shots against. Indy opened the scoring at the 8:40 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at 10:51. Michael Joyaux (8) found the back of the net from the right point at the 14:29 mark. Chaz Reddekopp (10) and Luke Morgan (13) assisted the long-range strike. Collin Adams (22) tied the game 2-2 at the 3:52 mark of the second with a wrister from the right circle on the rush. Quinn Preston (16) made an impressive adjustment to sling the puck to Adams across the neutral zone after corraling a stretch pass from Derek Daschke (22). Indy scored the game-winner at the 6:22 mark of overtime. The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 41-21.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Apr. 19 - Central Division Semifinals Game 1 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. EDT - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

Saturday, Apr. 20 - Central Division Semifinals Game 2 - Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m. EDT - Huntington Center (Toledo, OH)

ON THE MOVE

Apr. 9 Goaltender Trevor Babin was released

Apr. 9 Forward Brad Morrison was released

FAST FACTS

Rookie forward Brian Chambers recorded his first professional point with two assists Friday

Forward Josh Passolt set a new career-high with his 50th point of the season Friday (2a)

Forward Erik Bradford ranks T-No. 2 in the ECHL with 87 points

TEAM TRENDS

26-0-0-0 when scoring four or more goals this season

10-5-1-0 in standalone game this season

8-1-0-0 when scoring two power-play goals this season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 87 - Erik Bradford

GOALS: 30 - Erik Bradford

ASSISTS: 57 - Erik Bradford

PLUS/MINUS: +17 - Erik Bradford

PIMS: 194 - Chaz Reddekopp

PP GOALS: 7 - Ayden MacDonald

PP ASSISTS: 16 - Erik Bradford

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Passolt

GW GOALS: 7 - Collin Adams

SHOTS: 215 - Erik Bradford

WINS: 20 - Hunter Vorva

GAA: 2.51 - Hunter Vorva

SAVE %: .920 - Hunter Vorva

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/6 (50%)

This Season - 42/226 (18.6%) - No. 18 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 6/6 (100%)

This Season - 196/236 (83.1%) - No. 4 in the ECHL

