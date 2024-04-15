Austin Magera Wins 2023-24 ECHL Rookie of the Year

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced on Monday that Stingrays forward Austin Magera has been named the 2023-24 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.

This award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition at the "A.A." level or higher, as determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members.

Magera is the third Stingray to win this award and the first since Ryan Zapolski won it in 2013.

Magera, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team last week, finished the 2023-24 season second among ECHL rookies in points (74), fourth in goals (29), and third in assists (45). Magera finished ninth overall in the ECHL in points this season (74).

"Austin was a big part of our team this year," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He came into this season with a great work ethic and really blossomed in his role. He is very skilled and plays well at both ends of the ice. He was a very valuable piece to our group."

Magera led the Stingrays this season in goals (29), points (74), and +/- (+21) and finished second on the team in assists (45), power-play goals (7), and games played (70).

In 2022-23, Magera played 18 games for the Stingrays and tallied 14 points (eight goals, six assists).

Before joining the Stingrays in March 2023, Magera spent five seasons with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers and collected 116 points over 154 games. In 2022-23, Magera appeared in 37 games for the Pioneers and posted a career-best in points (28) and plus-minus (6).

