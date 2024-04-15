Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears earned a playoff spot on the final day of the regular season, picking up a 1-0 victory over Reading. Orlando finished with 38 wins, the most since the 2018-19 season (41), and now will face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the South Division Semifinals opening on Sunday afternoon.

#1 Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears:

Game 1 - Sunday, April 21 at 3:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Game 2 - Monday. April 22 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

NOTE: Games 3-5* at Kia Center in Orlando are to be announced pending the release of the NBA first round playoff schedule.

*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

* if necessary

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

2023-24 SEASON RECORD: 38-24-7-3 (.597)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-0-0-1

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-2-1-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 6th of 14

2023-24 SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low, Aaron Luchuk - 49 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 23 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll - 30 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 174 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +18

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 12 at Reading: 2-3 OTL

The Orlando Solar Bears kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night by earning one point in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Reading Royals. Brayden Low and Jesse Jacques erased a two-goal, third period deficit, but Reading earned the extra point with an overtime goal.

Saturday, April 13 at Reading: 1-0 W

The Solar Bears clinched a spot in the South Division Playoffs by winning in regulation 1-0 over the Reading Royals. With South Carolina leading Florida late in the third period, the Solar Bears elected to pull Evan Fitzpatrick for an extra attacker to try and win the game. Alex Frye soared past the Reading defense and scored with just 27 seconds to go in the third period.

PLAYOFF BITES:

Darik Angeli is the only player on the Solar Bears to win a Kelly Cup Championship (2022 - Florida). He is also the only player to have previous playoff experience in a Solar Bears uniform (7 games - 2017)

Solar Bears have a total of 91 games of playoff experience at the ECHL level or higher. (Individual high - Angeli, 39 games)

Head Coach Matt Carkner appeared in 14 NHL playoff games during his playing career (10, OTT - 4, NYI)

Solar Bears earned 38 wins during the 2023-24 regular season, the most since the 2018-19 season (41).

The Solar Bears, Syracuse Crunch, and Tampa Bay Lightning have all made the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2019.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 49 GP, 22-21-3, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 33 GP, 13-14-3, .890%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 80 GP, 21g-31a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 47 GP, 3g-2a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

