Maine Mariners Reveal Playoff Roster, Schedule
April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs roster on Monday, as they prepare for the North Division Semifinals against the Adirondack Thunder. The first round best-of-seven series begins Friday in Glens Falls, NY, with the middle three games in Portland April 26-28.
ECHL playoff rosters consist of a maximum of 24 players - 20 on the active roster plus four reserve spots. Teams can also have a "playoff eligible" list consisting of players currently recalled to the AHL or NHL.
The Mariners playoff roster is as follows:
Forwards (13): Cam Askew, Ty Cheveldayoff, Wyllum Deveaux, Tyler Drevitch, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Alex Kile, Xander Lamppa, Adam Mechura, Owen Pederson, Christian Sarlo, Bennett Stockdale, Sebastian Vidmar, Chase Zieky
Defensemen (7): Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Doherty, Fedor Gordeev, Zach Malatesta, Ryan Mast, Andrew Peski, Ethan Ritchie
Goaltenders (2): Brad Arvanitis, Shane Starrett
Playoff eligible (2): Kyle Keyser, Jimmy Lambert
The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The Mariners are the #4 seed in the North Division, taking on the top seeded Adirondack Thunder. Games 1 and 2 of the North Division Semifinals are at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY on Friday, April 19th and Sunday, April 21st with puck drops of 7 PM and 5 PM, respectively. The games will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop.
The series shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) on Friday, April 26th, Saturday the 27th, and Sunday 28th. Game 3 is a 7:15 PM puck drop with Game 4 at 6 PM and Game 5 (if necessary) at 3 PM. Tickets for all first-round home playoff games are on sale now at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
