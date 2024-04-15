Thunder Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has released the roster for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Great Meadow Federal Credit Union, which begins Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. against the Maine Mariners.

The 24-man roster consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders:

Forwards: (6) Ryan Wheeler, (9) Tristan Ashbrook, (10) Ryan Smith, (11) Shane Harper, (13) Alex Young, (19) Timur Ibragimov**, (20) Andre Ghantous**, (22) Mac Welsher, (27) Travis Broughman, (28) T.J. Friedmann, (48) Erik Middendorf**, (55) Zach Walker, (61) Filip Engaras**, (71) Yushiroh Hirano.

Defensemen: (2) Brendan Less, (5) Will MacKinnon**, (24) Matt Stief, (26) Colin Felix, (44) Darian Skeoch, (62) Connor Blake, (72) Ryan Conroy, (75) Jackson van de Leest.

Goaltenders: (1) Isaac Poulter, (35) Jeremy Brodeur.

** Currently with Utica (AHL)

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 at Cool Insuring Arena are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

Game 2 - Sunday, April 21 at 5:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. - Adirondack at Maine

*Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. - Maine at Adirondack

*if necessary

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.