Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 26

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the twenty-sixth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Trois-Rivieres Lions for three games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. They won 3-2 on Friday, lost 2-0 on Saturday, and fell 4-0 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 12 at Trois-Rivieres | 3-2 W

Both teams exchanged goals in the first and second periods. Those goals came from Lions forward Jonathan Yantsis (1st), Railers forward Ashton Calder (23rd), Lions defenseman Miguël Tourigny (9th), and Railers forward Reece Newkirk (8th). The Railers got their first lead of the game from a screened shot from the point by defenseman Trevor Cosgrove (12th). Tikkanen would close out the 3-2 game with a series of highlight reel saves while the Lions had their goalie pulled and swarmed with a 6-on-5 advantage.

Saturday, April 13 at Trois-Rivieres | 2-0 L

The first period lacked goals, but not action. Both teams had good opportunities to score but failed to convert as the opening period ended 0-0. The Lions opened scoring in the second with a power play goal from Alex-Olivier Voyer (1-0-1) midway through the frame. It was a scoreless third period until Worcester pulled John Muse to gain an extra attacker, while Nolan Yaremko (1-1-2) shot it into the empty net and gave the game its final score of 2-0 Lions.

Sunday, April 14 at Trois-Rivieres | 4-0 L

Trois Rivieres tacked on two goals in the first period thanks to an early tally from Jakov Novak (30th), and a late goal from Cedric Montminy (19th). Trois-Rivières followed it up with another goal in the second period from Jonathan Yantsis (2nd). The Lions added one last goal on the power play in the third period from Alex-Olivier Voyer to lock up the game and the third seed in the North Division by a 4-0 final. With the Maine overtime win that came following the end of Worcester's game vs. the Lions, the Railers finish fifth in the North and do not qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Trevor Cosgrove led all Railers defensemen in points (39) and was fifth overall on the team.

Ashton Calder led the team in points (58), was second on the team in goals (23) and was tied for the team lead in assists (35).

Blade Jenkins led the team in goals (24), was second on the team in points (55) and third on the team in assists (31).

Connor Welsh was second amongst Railers defensemen in points (29)

John Muse led the Railers in games played (30), wins (15), goals against average (2.77) and save percentage (.911).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester finishes the season with a record of 32-32-5-3.

The Railers went 7-7-0 against the Lions this season.

Worcester played the most overtime games in franchise history this season (14).

Worcester went 16-14-3-3 at home and 16-18-2-0 on the road this season.

The Railers were 37/230 (16.1%) on the power play, and 171/221 (77.4%) on the penalty kill this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.