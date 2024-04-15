South Carolina's Magera Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year
April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Austin Magera of the South Carolina Stingrays has been named the 2023-24 recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as the ECHL Rookie of the Year.
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition at the "AA" level or higher as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Max Andreev of Kansas City finished second, followed by Jacksonville's Matt Vernon, Kyle Mayhew of Utah and Kansas City's Cade Borchardt.
The ECHL will announce the winner of the Defenseman of the Year Award on Tuesday.
Magera, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team last week, finished second among ECHL rookies - and ninth overall in the league - with 74 points, was third among first-year players with 45 assists and was tied for third with 29 goals. His 14 power-play assists ranked fifth among rookies and he was tied for fifth with 21 power-play points.
Magera made his pro debut late last season with South Carolina, tallying 14 points (8g-6a) in 18 games. Prior to turning pro, he totaled 116 points (47g-69a) in 154 career games at Sacred Heart University and 14 points (6g-8a) in 41 games in the United States Hockey League with Chicago and Lincoln.
John A. Daley Memorial Trophy (ECHL Rookie of the Year) Winners
2023-24 Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2024
- Komets Break Franchise Attendance Record; Team Sets New Record with 8,157 Fans Per Home Game - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Extend Affiliation with Seattle Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Austin Magera Wins 2023-24 ECHL Rookie of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Magera Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Steelheads Announce First-Round Schedule for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs - Idaho Steelheads
- Adirondack's Hirano Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Open the Playoffs Next Monday on the Road - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 15 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Clinches Playoff Berth, Takes Points in Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
- Zachary Emond Selected as the ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 26 - Worcester Railers HC
- Trois-Rivières' Émond Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Riley Brace Becomes 68th Former Nailer to Reach NHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Lions Remain Alive in Playoff Hunt - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 15, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Join the Royals Youth Hockey in House Summer League Beginning in June - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.