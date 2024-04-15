Adirondack's Hirano Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Yushiroh Hirano of the Adirondack Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 8-14. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Hirano scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points in four games against Maine last week.

The 28-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win on Wednesday, a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory on Friday and notched a pair of assists in a 4-3 win on Saturday and in a 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday.

Under contract to Utica of the American Hockey League, Hirano tallied 54 points (16g-38a) in 59 games with the Thunder this season while also skating in four games with the Comets.

A native of Tomakomai, Japan, Hirano has recorded 189 points (68g-121a) in 215 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Cincinnati and Wheeling while adding 17 points (7g-10a) in 53 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Abbotsford and Utica.

Prior to turning pro, Hirano tallied 46 points (24g-22a) in 54 career games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Yushiroh Hirano, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

