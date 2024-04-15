K-Wings Tap Wolverine, Sign Rookie Defenseman Steve Holtz
April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Steve Holtz has been signed to a Standard Player Contract.
Holtz, 25, is 6-foot 4-inch, 200-pound, White Lake, MI native who played 74 games (1g-16a-106 PIM) and earned a plus-26 rating in parts of four seasons for the University of Michigan.
The defenseman assisted the Wolverines to two B1G Championships (2021-22 & 2022-23). Holtz also played one season for the Penticton Vees (BCHL), scoring 8 goals and 19 assists through 51 games played in 2019-20.
Kalamazoo (0-0) is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EDT against Toledo (0-0) to kick off the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
