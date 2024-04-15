K-Wings Tap Wolverine, Sign Rookie Defenseman Steve Holtz

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie defenseman Steve Holtz has been signed to a Standard Player Contract.

Holtz, 25, is 6-foot 4-inch, 200-pound, White Lake, MI native who played 74 games (1g-16a-106 PIM) and earned a plus-26 rating in parts of four seasons for the University of Michigan.

The defenseman assisted the Wolverines to two B1G Championships (2021-22 & 2022-23). Holtz also played one season for the Penticton Vees (BCHL), scoring 8 goals and 19 assists through 51 games played in 2019-20.

Kalamazoo (0-0) is back in action Friday at 7:15 p.m. EDT against Toledo (0-0) to kick off the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center.

