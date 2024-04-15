Lions Remain Alive in Playoff Hunt

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières remained alive in their pursuit of a playoff position, thanks to a 2-0 victory against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers. With the Lions' win, Sunday afternoon's game will decide which of the two teams advances to the playoffs.

The teams were held scoreless in the first period, with both goaltenders performing admirably. Lions' netminder Zachary Émond stopped a penalty shot in the final minute of the period.

The Lions dominated large chunks of the second period and finally managed to find the back of the Railers' net when Alex-Olivier Voyer scored on the power play. Worcester put the pedal to the metal near the end of the period, but the Lions' Émond continued to be a force to be reckoned with in the Trois-Rivières goal.

The Lions' goaltender continued to keep the Railers at bay in the third period to record his second shutout of the season. Trois-Rivières' Nolan Yaremko increased the Lions' lead to 2-0 when he scored into an empty net.

The two teams will go at it once again on Sunday afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. in both teams' final game of the regular season.

3 stars:

1st star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Alex-Olivier Voyer, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Nolan Yaremko, Lions de Trois-Rivières

