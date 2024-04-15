Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 15, 2024

April 15, 2024

Toledo Walleye celebrate a goal

Toledo Walleye celebrate a goal

Regular Season Record: 48-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 14 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 12 at Wheeling (CANCELLED)

April 13 vs Fort Wayne (3-1 Win)

April 14 at Fort Wayne (4-3 Win)

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 19 vs Kalamazoo (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 20 vs Kalamazoo (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 24 at Kalamazoo (7 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 26 at Kalamazoo (7 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 27 vs Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 30 at Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 1 vs Kalamazoo (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Finishing Fort Wayne: The Toledo Walleye went 2-0-0 over the weekend, beating Fort Wayne on Saturday (3-1) and Sunday (4-3), eliminating the Komets from the playoff race on Saturday and ending their season on Sunday by winning on their ice. The Walleye were initially supposed to play on Friday against the Wheeling Nailers. However, that game was cancelled and will not be made up as it does not affect the Central Division playoff race.

Man at the top: Forward Brandon Hawkins has climbed to the top of the mountain. Hawkins tallied an assist in Saturday's win to push his season points total to 93, which won him the ECHL scoring title. Hawkins also skated in his 300th professional game on Saturday, adding to his already long resume. Hawkins led the league in points, goals, power play goals, and shots. Hawkins also set single-season Walleye records in each of those categories, as well as breaking his own Toledo ECHL record for shots in a season with 346, besting his 336 from last season which sat atop both Walleye and Storm ranks. Hawkins played in every single game this season up until the final game on Sunday.

Battlin' Bedzy: Goaltender Jan Bednar had an electric March, going 6-1-0 in eight appearances with a 1.59 GAA and a .939 SVP. That was strong enough to win Bednar the ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors for March. Bednar has won his last eight appearances, dating back to March 16 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, which was his most recent shutout. Bednar was the netminder for all three Walleye shutouts this season.

Walleye wagon: The Toledo Walleye found their groove down the stretch, winning their final 14 games on the schedule, going 14-2-0 in March and a spotless 5-0-0 in April. The 14-game win streak is a season-high. The Walleye also finished the season winning their final nine home games - a season high - and also finished with wins in their last ten road contests, tying the season-high.

The road to the Cup: The Toledo Walleye will begin their 2024 Kelly Cup playoff run with a best-of-seven series against the Kalamazoo Wings. The Wings thus far have been the lone team able to solve the Walleye, as the Fish were 4-7-2 against the K-Wings during the regular season. The Fish seek the ultimate revenge, looking to knock them out of the playoffs.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (1G, 2A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .969 SVP)

Images from this story

