Komets Break Franchise Attendance Record; Team Sets New Record with 8,157 Fans Per Home Game

April 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - After an announced crowd of 10,335 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, the Komets set the all-time franchise record for average attendance in a season, breaking the previous mark of 8,090 during the shortened 2019-20 season. After four losses to end the season, the Komets could not qualify for the Kelly Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013, finishing fifth in the Central Division with a record of 35-30-3-4 for 77 points.

Last week's results

Wed. 4/10 at Wheeling FW 1 - WHL 4 L

Fri. 4/12 vs Indy FW 3 - IND 4 SOL

Sat. 4/13 at Toledo FW 1 - TOL 3 L

Sun. 4/14 vs Toledo FW 3 - TOL 4 L

About last week -

On Wednesday, the Komets finished the regular season series at Wheeling with a 4-1 loss. The Nailers notched the game's first three goals before Ethan Keppen put the Komets on the board at 1:16 of the third period. Wheeling added a power-play goal at 5:14 of the third period to conclude the scoring. Wheeling's goaltender, Jaxon Castor, made 31 saves for the win, and Ryan Fanti took the loss for the Komets, making 17 saves.

The Indy Fuel returned to the Coliseum for the regular season series finale. The Komets got rolling early as Zack Andrusiak scored his 34th goal of the season at 4:01. The good feeling was short-lived as the Fuel rattled off three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead into the third period. In the final frame, rookie Jack Gorniak scored his third short-handed goal of the season at 5:17 to pull the Komets within by one. With Indy's Andrew Bellant in the penalty box for delay of game, Connor Corcoran scored his 8th of the season to tie the game, eventually sending the contest to overtime. Neither team could score in overtime, so the game had to be resolved via a shootout. Jack Dugan was the only Komet to score in six attempts, leaving the door open for Bellant to end the game, beating Komet goaltender Tyler Parks in the sixth round. Parks finished with 32 saves.

On Saturday, the Komets made their final visit to the Huntington Center in Toledo. After a scoreless first period, Carl Berglund scored the lone Komet goal at 1:22 of the second period. The Komets could not withstand Toledo as the Walleye scored three unanswered goals, including an empty net goal, to make the final 3-1. Ryan Fanti made a season-high 45 saves, including 25 in the second period. The loss eliminated the Komets from playoff contention.

The Komets concluded the 2023-24 campaign with a 4-3 loss versus the Walleye at the Coliseum. Jake Johnson and Ethan Keppen scored in the first period to get the Komets rolling. However, the second period brought another Toledo rally as the visitors scored twice to even the score. In the third, Toledo added two more to make the game 4-2. Komet captain, Shawn Szydlowski, notched 10th of the season at 17:10 to conclude the scoring. Tyler Parks took the loss, making 29 saves.

Komet leaders-

Points: 80, Dugan (20g, 60a)

Goals: 27, Linden

Assists: 60, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 10, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 3, Linden, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 6, Linden

Shots: 213, D'Aoust

PIM: 169, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +23, Bernard

Home Points: 41, Dugan (7g, 34a)

Home Goals: 14, Linden

Home Assists: 34, Dugan

Road Points: 38, Dugan (10g, 28a)

Road Goals: 13, Linden

Road Assists: 28, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 38, Parks

Wins: 18, Parks

Saves: 1144, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.66, Brochu

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Fanti

Icing the puck - Jack Dugan finished the season with 60 assists, joining Pete Wywrot ('55-'56), Art Stone ('56'-'57), Len Thornson ('58-'59), ('61-'62), ('63-'64), Bobby Rivard ('65-'66), Bruce Boudreau ('90-'91), Colin Chaulk ('04-'05), Brandon Marino ('13-'14), and Will Graber ('21-'22) as the only Komets to lead the league in assists. Jack Gorniak ended the season tied for the league lead with six short-handed points.

End-of-Season Jersey Auction - Will be held Thursday, April 18, in the Appleseed at the Coliseum. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7:00 p.m.

