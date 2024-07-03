Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that they will honor the life and legacy of their late Chairman and Principal Owner, Larry Lucchino with a commemorative patch featuring his initials "LL". The players have been wearing white "LL" letters on their home red Worcester jerseys since the day he passed away, April 2; however, beginning with their game this Friday, July 5th at Polar Park, the WooSox will wear a new, commemorative "LL" patch on their white Worcester jersey sleeve and their red WooSox jersey sleeve for the remainder of the season.

The navy patch with red LL letters is a tribute to the nickname that Larry was affectionately called by the many people he impacted during his legendary Hall of Fame career.

Lucchino was the WooSox Chairman & Principal Owner from the club's inception until December of 2023 and remained as Chairman until his passing on April 2, 2024. He singularly was the man who chose Worcester as the new home of the Boston Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate.

After exhausting all options to keep the Pawtucket Red Sox in Rhode Island, Lucchino secured the franchise's New England future with a commitment on August 17, 2018, to bring the team to Worcester for more than 35 years. That led to the creation of an innovative downtown ballpark in the city's resurgent Canal District. Polar Park, which opened on May 11, 2021, was Lucchino's fifth ballpark project, following Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Petco Park in San Diego, the saving of Fenway Park, and JetBlue Park in Lee County, Florida.

Larry served as Boston Red Sox President/CEO during an historic period (2002-2015), in which the club won three World Series and protected and preserved Fenway Park with 10 years of annual improvements and innovations. The accomplished sportsman has the unique distinction of earning five World Series rings (Orioles, 1983; Red Sox, 2004, '07, '13, '18), a Super Bowl ring (Washington Redskins, '83), and a basketball Final Four watch (Princeton University, '65).

A Boston Red Sox (2016) and San Diego Padres (2022) Hall of Famer, Lucchino was active in numerous civic and charitable efforts. He learned that he would be an Inaugural Member of the WooSox Hall of Fame, and will be enshrined posthumously later this season, joined by former Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus and Worcester native and Red Sox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman.

At the time of his passing, Lucchino was still the Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which had helped to save his life three times from bouts with cancer.

The "home white" and "home red" Worcester jerseys with the commemorative "LL" patch will be auctioned off to fans at the end of the season, with proceeds benefitting the WooSox Foundation and the Jimmy Fund - two organizations near and dear to Larry Lucchino.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.