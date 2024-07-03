Buddy Kennedy Smashes Walk-off Homer as 'Pigs Split Twin Bill

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-42, 6-3) saw Buddy Kennedy belt a walk-off homer for a 4-2 win in the front end of a doubleheader before falling 9-6 in the nightcap to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (46-36, 3-5) on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Park

Game One

A pitcher's duel encompassed the first three innings as both teams couldn't push anything across. IronPigs starter Max Castillo managed to spin three double plays to help him through jams.

The 'Pigs finally broke the ice in the fourth. Ruben Cardenas legged out an infield single and Darick Hall followed with a walk. Nick Podkul then ripped an RBI double to score Cardenas before Cody Roberts made it 2-0 with an RBI single.

The RailRiders tied the game in the sixth. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out before Jose Rojas got them on the board with a sacrifice fly. After a walk to Taylor Trammell reloaded the bases, Jeter Downs drew another walk to force home the tying run.

With two outs in the seventh, Weston Wilson lined a single to left, bringing up Kennedy for his fateful moment. On the 0-1 pitch, Kennedy drilled a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the season for the 'Pigs, winning the game, 4-2.

Tyler Gilbert (3-0) fired a perfect seventh, striking out one to earn the win for the IronPigs.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) suffered the loss for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing Kennedy's walk-off homer in addition to a base hit. He was charged with two runs, both earned.

Game Two

The RailRiders started the scoring in the second as Brandon Lockridge doubled to open the inning and eventually came in to score on a Kevin Smith two-out RBI single.

Agustin Ramirez began the third frame with a solo homer, his second of the season. A walk, single, and hit batter followed to load the bases. Jose Rojas and Oscar Gonzalez then each came through with sacrifice flies to push the RailRiders lead to 4-0.

Held scoreless until the sixth, the 'Pigs made a manic push to tie the game. Ruben Cardenas doubled to start the frame and Nick Podkul then followed with a walk. Cal Stevenson brought them both in with a double to cut the deficit in half. Two outs later, A.J. Shaver singled to left to score Stevenson to bring the 'Pigs to within one. The 'Pigs then drew three straight walks, with the last walk being worked by Darick Hall which forced home the tying run from third base.

The game didn't stay tied for long as the RailRiders pulled back ahead in the seventh. T.J. Rumfield singled home two runs to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back in front and Carlos Narvaez followed suit with another two run single before Oscar Gonzalez capped the frame with an RBI knock.

The 'Pigs fought valiantly until the final out, bringing the winning run to the plate in the last of the seventh. Podkul singled to start the inning and Stevenson doubled him to third. Podkul scored on a wild pitch before Jim Haley brought in Stevenson with a base hit. Two walks to A.J. Shaver and Buddy Kennedy loaded the bases with two outs, but the 'Pigs left them loaded to end the game, giving the RailRiders a 9-6 victory.

Victor Gonzalez (1-0) was credited with the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He allowed two runs in a third of an inning on two hits and three walks.

Nick Nelson (1-3) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) in two-plus innings, walking one and striking out three without issuing a hit.

The IronPigs and RailRiders will now pack up and continue their series in Moosic, PA at PNC Field on Thursday, July 4. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Mick Abel (2-7, 6.79) on the bump for the IronPigs while the RailRiders counter with Edgar Barclay (3-6, 7.46).

