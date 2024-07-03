Bulls Top Tides in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, VA - Tampa Bay Rays southpaw Jeffrey Springs spun four scoreless frames as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment and center fielder Kameron Misner 's crushed a leadoff home run, while left fielder Jake Mangum scored on a throwing error in the eleventh inning of Durham's 3-2 extra-inning victory on Wednesday evening at Harbor Park.
Springs (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) fanned six over his four shutout innings, his longest outing of his Major League Rehab Assignment as part of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. In five outings with the Bulls, Springs has compiled an 0-1 record and 2.70 ERA (13.1 IP), adding 19 strikeouts compared to one walk.
Misner mashed his leadoff homer on the third pitch of the game to put Durham ahead. That 1-0 score would remain until the eighth, when Tides left fielder Kyle Stowers struck with a two-run blast down the right-field line. One inning later, Durham would force extra innings courtesy of 1B Bob Seymour 's infield single. After a scoreless tenth, Mangum would take third on a wild pitch and come home on a throwing error to give the Bulls the lead for good.
Durham reliever Manuel Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 2 SO) earned the victory with two perfect frames, while Norfolk lefty Luis Gonzalez (1.0 IP, 1 R) suffered the loss. Bulls backup catcher Rob Brantly (1.0 IP) notched his first career save, needing just three pitches to record three outs in the eleventh.
Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to start a three-game series against the Tides on Thursday, July 4. LHP Joe Rock (4-3, 4.11) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, with Norfolk expected to give the nod to RHP Justin Armbruester (1-6, 8.36).
Tickets for that game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
