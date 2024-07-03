July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (37-46) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (53-28)

Wednesday, July 3 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Chris Clarke (1-2, 5.02) vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan (6-4, 6.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers play the third of a six-game series tonight before heading back to Principal Park to play the final three games of the series...right-hander Chris Clarke is slated to make his 13th appearance (11th start) with Iowa this season...opposite of Clarke will be right-hander Jonathan Bowlan who will make his 15th start with the Storm Chasers.

CLUB GOING UP: Iowa got back in the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers last night...in the second, BJ Murray Jr. drove in a run with a double and another run came home on a groundout from Bryce Windham...Iowa gained a 3-0 advantage in the sixth on a solo shot from Matt Mervis, but Omaha got two runs back in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-2...Murray Jr. added insurance in the ninth with a solo home run and Omaha could not come back for a 4-3 final...Dan Straily earned the win as he pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and Hunter Bigge earned his fifth save.

STRAILY SHOVES: I-Cubs starting pitcher Dan Straily earned his first win since July 17, 2022 at Sugar Land with Triple-A Reno last night at Omaha...he worked 5.0 scoreless frames and allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts...the eight strikeouts marked his most since he punched out nine on July 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley with Triple-A Norfolk.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 4-3 win last night improved them to 15-12 in onerun games this season...the I-Cubs 27 one-run games this season are the most such games in the International League, ahead of next closest Omaha (17-9).

MASH MERVIS: Matt Mervis hit his 13th home run of the season last night and has reached base in nine consecutive games dating back to June 19...over that span, Mervis is batting .306 (11-for-36) with four extra-base hits and four RBI...his 35 home runs dating back to the beginning of the 2023 season rank tied for eighth-most in the International League.

FUTURE STARS: Cubs' No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie and Cubs' No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Moises Ballesteros were selected to participate in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game as announced by Major League Baseball this morning...Caissie is batting .279 (76-for-272) with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 45 RBI in 74 games with Iowa this season and Ballesteros is hitting .367 (18-for-49) and has tallied seven multi-hit efforts over his 12 games with the I-Cubs...the 2024 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (home of the Texas Rangers) with the MLB Futures Skill Showcase following the conclusion of the All-Star Futures Game.

COLE WORLD: Iowa outfielder Cole Roederer went 0-for-4 last night and snapped his hitting streak at 10 games...from June 20-July 1, he batted .300 (12- for-40) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI...it marked his longest hitting streak since he also hit in 10 consecutive games from June 16-July 2, 2022 with Double-A Tennessee and was tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the International League...Cole also homered in back-to-back games from June 23-25 for the fifth time in his career and first since July 16-19, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee.

BIGGE SMALLS: Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his fifth save of the season last night, but allowed his first run of the season...Bigge has allowed one run in 10.2 innings of work and has 18 strikeouts since joining the I-Cubs on June 4...since he joined the club, his five saves ranked tied for second-most in the International League.

STORM CHASIN': The I-Cubs and Omaha have played 11 games this season with Omaha winning eight of the contests, outscoring Iowa 59-39 (-20)...the two clubs faced off 21 times in 2023, with Iowa going 13-8 and outscoring Omaha 160-117 (+43) including a 20-1 win at Werner Park on Aug. 9 in which Iowa outhit Omaha 17-4 and hit seven home runs, four of which came in the first inning...the I-Cubs tallied a seven-game winning streak against the Storm Chasers last year from July 2 (G2)-Aug. 12.

