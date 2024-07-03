Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show

ST. PAUL, MN (July 3, 2024) - It's a tale as old as time. You're a low-level employee at your job. You discover fraud going on at the company and bring it to your CEO. You get invited to his glamorous beach house for a job well done. You show up for the weekend only discover your boss has been murdered. Guests arrive for the party before you can call the cops, and fearing implication in his death, you decide to play puppet master with your dead boss. Now we're giving you the opportunity to do the same at a Saints game with our Wednesday At Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show.

On Wednesday, July 24 during the 1:07 p.m. game the Saints celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the dark comedy film Weekend at Bernie's. It's a day jam packed with special guests and incredible opportunities. Terry Kiser, who played the deceased boss Bernie in the movie Weekend At Bernie's, will be very much alive and well at the ballpark and he'll be joined by the kings of playing hooky from work, Chris Hawkey, Cory Cove, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert, the KFAN Power Trip Morning Show crew.

Fans will have a chance to meet Kiser, along with the guys from the Power Trip Morning Show, through a special ticket package. For $40 fans will be a part of an exclusive meet and greet with the guests of honor, a roaming ticket which allows the opportunity to watch the game with the Power Trip Morning Show guys, and a Wednesday At Bernie's T-Shirt. There's only one way to take advantage of this special offer and it's by going to saints-groups.com and using the password: Bernie.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special Wednesday at Bernie's poster.

