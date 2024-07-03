Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (6-2, 44-37) vs. Buffalo Bisons (3-45 40-42)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.56) vs. RHP Beau Sulser (1-4, 7.44)

RED WINGS > BUFFALO WINGS: Rochester used another huge first inning Tuesday night, crossing the plate eight times before Buffalo came to bat en route to a 10-4 victory...SS JACKSON CLUFF drove in three more runs, two of which came from his sixth home run of the season with Rochester...CF DYLAN CREWS and RF ALEX CALL each drove in a pair of runs and connected on a pair of hits, and 2B DARREN BAKER joined the party with two hits of his own...the Red Wings look to make it two-straight wins tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Bisons RHP Beau Sulser.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Wings connected on six hits and scored eight runs in the first inning last night, highlighted by two singles from 2B DARREN BAKER ...Rochester scored nine runs in the first frame on 6/28 against Indianapolis, and this marks the first time since at least 2004 that the Red Wings have scored at least eight runs in the first inning twice in a season...

Baker is the fourth Red Wing to collect two hits in an inning this season and the first since CF DYLAN CREWS on 6/28.

TWO-OUT MACHINES: Rochester's offense drove in eight of their ten runs with two outs last night, including two each from RF ALEX CALL and CF DYLAN CREWS ...over their last 16 games dating back to 6/15 the Red Wings lead all of MiLB and MLB, with 48 two-out RBI, one ahead of the New York Mets...

2B DARREN BAKER leads the team with 24 RBI with two outs this season, tied for fifth-most in the International League.

CREWS CONTROL: CF DYLAN CREWS recorded his fifth Triple-A multi-hit performance last night, finishing 2-for-5 with a double, pair of RBI, and a run scored...since being promoted to Rochester on 6/18, the Nationals' No. 2 prospect leads the team with 12 runs scored, tied for the most extra-base hits (6), second in doubles (6), and ranks third in with 16 hits and nine RBI...

He has now collected a hit in 11 of his first 13 Triple-A games.

21 JUMP STREET: 2B DARREN BAKER turned in his team-leading 21st multi-hit game Tuesday night, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, walk, and run scored...the University of California product has also scored a run in six straight contests, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League along with 1B JUAN YEPEZ ...

His 79 hits this season is tied with Double-A Harrisburg OF Andrew Pinckney for most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

JACKSON THREE: SS JACKSON CLUFF clobbered his second home run in three games in last night's contest, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored...he has now driven in at least three runs in each of his last three games, including a career-high five RBI performance on Sunday afternoon...11 total RBI across all three games are the most by any Minor League player over that stretch...

Cluff's homer was his sixth with Rochester and seventh overall this season after hitting one with Double-A Harrisburg, tying his career-high set a season ago.

HE'S ADON THIS BEFORE: RHP JOAN ADON tossed 1.0 hitless inning with a walk in relief last night...he has yet to allow an earned run in four appearances since moving to the bullpen (4.2 IP), and has surrendered just one hit...across nine games (6 starts) at night this season he posts a 3-0 record with a 2.48 ERA (9 ER/32.2 IP), versus a 1-5 record and a 9.45 ERA (28 ER/26.2 IP) during the day.

