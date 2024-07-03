St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
The St. Paul Saints (4-3, 42-39) take on the Gwinnett Stripers (2-5, 37-45) in Game Two of a six-game series at CHS Field at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.48) to the mound against Atlanta Braves # 11 prospect, Stripers RHP Darius Vines (0-3, 5.43). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 F.M.
The Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, made the following roster moves: INF Brooks Lee contract selected by the Minnesota Twins LHP Aaron Rozek transferred from Double-A Wichita
GAME NOTES MASTER
Under Gardenhire (since '21)... 267-241
Current Streak .................................... W1
Last 5....................................................3-2
Last 10..................................................6-4
Home................................................19-19
Road .................................................23-20
Overall Series .................................. 4-5-4
Home Series.................................... 2-3-1
Away Series..................................... 2-2-3
Series Openers ...................................9-6
Series Finales ......................................5-8
Rubber Games....................................0-0
Sweep/Swept ...................................... 2/0
March/April.................................. ..................................................0-0
September ...........................................0-0
Day ...................................................12-17
Night .................................................30-22
Tues......................................................9-6
Wed ......................................................8-4
Thurs.....................................................5-9
Fri ..........................................................7-5
Sat.........................................................8-7
Sun .......................................................5-8
vs. East.............................................12-13
vs. West............................................30-26
vs. LH Starter...................................11-10
vs. RH Starter ..................................31-29
Saints Score First ............................26-14
Opp. Scores First ............................16-25
Come From Behind Wins.................... 18
Leading After 7/8 ....................39-2 / 36-1
Trailing After 7/8......................1-32 / 1-29
Tied After 7/8............................... 0-5 / 0-3
Extra Innings........................................1-3
Doubleheaders................................ 0-1-2
1-Run Games.................................... 8-11
Saints Out-Hit Opponents ................24-2
Opp. Out-Hit Saints .........................14-33
Saints/Opp. Have = Hits .....................2-2
Run Differential .................+19 (434-415)
Saints Get Quality Start .................... 11-2
Saints Starter Goes 6+ ..................... 11-2
Most Games Over .500 ....... 4, 3x, 40-36
Most Games Under .500........... 8, 27-35
Longest Win Streak................11, 6/11-22
Longest Losing Streak........ 4, 2x, 6/6-10
When Saints Score 4+....................35-15
When Saints Score 3-.......................6-23
Saints Get 10+ Hits ...........................17-5
Days In First Place ................................. 6
Days In Second Place ........................... 5
Days In Third Place................................ 4
Days In Fourth Place ............................. 3
Days In Fifth Place ................................. 5
Days In Sixth Place ................................ 8
Days In Seventh Place ........................ 11
Days In Eighth Place.............................. 9
Days In Ninth Place.............................. 22
Days In 10th Place................................. 7
Walk-Off W/L....................................... 1/ 2
Shutouts W/L ..................................... 5 / 4
Attendance High..............................9,204
Attendance Total..........................167,811
Attendance Average .......................5,413
CHS Field Over Capacity (7,210)......... 7
2024 At A Glance
LAST TIME OUT: The Saints used a five-run second inning to take the
early lead and got solid pitching in a 5-2 victory to open the Gwinnett
series on Tuesday. The second inning began with two walks before
Patrick Winkel smacked a two-run double to the left field corner. Three
batters later, Brooks Lee crushed three-run home run to right field, giving
the Saints a 5-0 lead. Randy Dobnak fired 5.0 innings of one-run
baseball, picking up his seventh win of the season. Ronny Henriquez
struck out five in 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one run. Jeff Brigham and
Nick Wittgren each allowed two baserunners, but no runs scored as the
Saints scored their seventh consecutive win over Gwinnett.
TRAFFIC CONTROL: When Caleb Boushley has allowed runners to
reach base, he has minimized the damage. Boushley has yet to walk a
batter with runners on base this season, with the Saints or the Minnesota
Twins. The right-hander has completed 32.0 total innings, facing 116
batters with runners on without issuing a free pass, the most in all of
baseball (Majors or minors). Boushley enters today's start the league-
leader in WHIP (1.06), tied for the lead in wins (eight) and third in ERA
(3.48).
PUT IT ON THE MANTLE: The Saints collected another league-wide
honor on Wednesday, as Matt Wallner was named the International
League Player of the Month for June. Wallner hit .324/.403/.724 in 26
June games. He led the International League in extra-base hits (18),
home runs (12), RBI (28), slugging percentage, total bases (76) and runs
(27). He was tied for second in hits (34) with Yunior Severino and
finished third with a 1.127 June OPS. Wallner's 12 home runs in June
are the most for any Triple-A player in any month this season and tied for
the most for any IL batter in any month since 2021. Wallner is the 18th IL
batter since 2021 to hit 10 home runs in a month and just the second
Saint to accomplish the feat, joining Chris Williams, who hit 10 home
runs in June of 2023.
Wallner is also closing in on the Saints' single-season home run
record, hitting 19 long balls this season. He is currently tied for the
fourth-most in a single season with Jimmy Kerrigan (2021). He trails:
Brent Rooker (20, 2021), along with Jair Camrgo and Chris Williams
(21, 2023)
STRIPERS FOR SEVEN: By winning the first game of the series against
Gwinnett on Tuesday, the Saints have taken the first seven games of the
series in franchise history. It ties the longest winning streak to open a
series and the longest winning streak against one team at any point in
franchise history, matching the first seven games the Saints beat
Rochester from June 7, 2022 to April 25, 2023.
THE FUTURE IS NOW: Major League Baseball announced the rosters
for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington,
TX on Tuesday. Brooks Lee was named the Twins representative to
participate in the showcase event. Lee is the third Saint to be selected,
joining Josh Winder (2021) and Spencer Steer (2022). Lee will also
participate in the Skills Challenge afterward; a three-round hitting
competition that will display prospect's control and power. Lee is ranked
as the Twins' #2 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the 13th -best prospect in
baseball.
EXTRA! EXTRA! (BASES): The Saints have managed an extra-base hit
in every game dating back to April 23, a streak of 61 consecutive games.
That is the third-longest stretch in franchise history, trailing last year's 67-
game streak from April 20-July 6. The franchise record is a 96-game
streak from April 15-August 7, 2022, the second-longest streak in the IL
since 2021. The club's 96-game streak in 2022 and 67-game streak in
2023 were both the longest in the league in their respective seasons.
The current 61-game stretch is the second-longest in the IL this year,
trailing Omaha's active 76-game streak, dating back to April 4.
SUMMERTIME SEVERINO: In Yunior Severino's 31 games since May
21, he has hit .391 (45-for-115), with nine home runs, drawing 26 walks
to 31 strikeouts, owning a 1.155 OPS. Since June 1, Severino leads the
IL in batting average (.425), on-base percentage, sporting a .544 clip,
and OPS, at 1.232, ranking fourth in slugging percentage at .688. His 21
walks since the start of June are the the fourth-most in the league.
Severino just finished one of the best months a for a Saints hitter in
franchise history. Severino's .425 June batting average is the highest
for any Saints player (min. 35 PA's) in any month dating back to
2021. His .544 on-base percentage is the highest and just the fourth
Saints hitter to have a .500 OBP or better in a month. His 1.267
OPS is also the fifth-highest for any month. He's also just the eighth
player to register a 30-hit month in franchise history.
TWINS UPDATE: The Twins took the first game of the series against
Detroit, beating the Tigers 5-3. After falling behind 3-2 in the fifth inning,
Manuel Margot tied the game with a solo home run. The Twins then
scored on a fielder's choice in the seventh and Carlos Correa hit a solo
homer in the eighth to make it 5-3. Simeon Woods Richardson took a no-
decision, working 5.2 innings of three-run baseball.
TODAY'S HEADLINES
TEAM LEADERS
ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) (42-39 / 4-3) vs. GWINNETT STRIPERS (ATL) (37-43 / 3-4)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2024 - 6:07 P.M. (CT) - CHS FIELD
TV: BALLY LIVE, SBN, MiLB.TV, RADIO: KFAN+
RHP CALEB BOUSHLEY (8-2, 3.48) vs. RHP DARIUS VINES (0-3, 5.43)
GAME 82
HOME GAME 39
AVG ........................ .309, Keirsey Jr.
HITS .......................... 69, Keirsey Jr.
HR .................................. 19, Wallner
RBI .................................. 52, Wallner
RUNS ............................. 44, Wallner
STEALS ..................... 19, Keirsey Jr.
ERA .......................... 3.48, Boushley
K's ...................................... 87, Festa
WALKS ...........................35, Dobnak
Date
Opponent
Probable Pitchers
Time (CT)
Television
Radio
7/4
vs. Gwinnett
RHP Louie Varland (3-6, 6.56) vs. LHP Zach Logue (2-5, 3.66)
6:07 p.m.
Bally Live, SBN, MiLB.TV
KFAN +
7/5
vs. Gwinnett
TBA vs. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 4.74)
7:07 p.m.
Bally Live, SBN, MiLB.TV
KFAN +
7/6
vs. Gwinnett
TBA vs. RHP Allan Winans (4-3, 3.01)
6:27 p.m.
Bally Live, CW Network, MiLB.TV
KFAN +
7/7
vs. Gwinnett
RHP Randy Dobnak (7-5, 3.91) vs. TBA
2:07 p.m.
Bally Live, CW Network, MiLB.TV
KFAN +
7/8
OFF DAY
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
7/3 INF Brooks Lee contract selected by Minnesota
7/3 LHP Aaron Rozek transferred to St. Paul
7/1 INF Tony Kemp released
6/29 RHP Jay Jackson placed on Temporary Inactive List
6/28 IF/OF Will Holland placed on 7-Day IL (Fractured Fibula)
6/27 RHP David Festa contract selected by Minnesota
6/27 RHP Jay Jackson sent outright to St. Paul
6/27 RHP Ronny Henriquez optioned to St. Paul
2024 Record ................... 1-0
Current Streak ............... W7
2024 At Home................. 1-0
2024 @ Gwinnett............ 0-0
All-Time Record ............. 7-0
All-Time At Home........... 7-0
All-Time at Gwinnett...... 0-0
SAINTS
VS
GWINNETT
.214 ..................... BA .........................265
.286 (2-7)....... BA W/RISP ...... .071 (1-14)
5 .........................RUNS ..........................2
1 .......................... HR .............................1
1 .........................STEALS ......................2
2.00 ..................... ERA ......................5.63
8 .......................... K'S.............................7
Date Site
Score Winner/Loser/Save
7/2
STP
W 5-2 Dobnak/Elder/Wittgren
7/3
STP
6:07 p.m.
7/4
STP
6:07 p.m.
7/5
STP
7:07 p.m.
7/6
STP
6:37 p.m.
7/7
STP
2:07 p.m.
TM
REC
GB
STRK
ROC
6-2
- -
W1
LHV
5-2
0.5
W4
WOO
5-2
0.5
W3
MEM
5-3
1.0
W1
CLT
4-3
1.5
W1
STP
4-3
1.5
W1
COL
4-4
2.0
L1
IOWA
4-4
2.0
L1
JAX
4-4
2.0
W1
OMA ^
4-4
2.0
L1
SYR
4-4
2.0
L3
TOL
4-4
2.0
W1
NOR
3-4
1.5
L1
2024 GAME LOGS
2ND HALF STANDINGS
SEASON STATS VS. GWINNETT
SAINTS VS. GWINNETT
GAME NOTES
________________________________
CHS FIELD | 360 BROADWAY ST. SAINT PAUL, MN 55101
-¢ Making 86th appearance and 81st start at Triple-A
-¢ Making his seventh career start and eighth appearance against Gwinnett.
-¢ 33rd round pick by San Diego in 2017 out of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
-¢ Minor League free agent signee by Minnesota Twins on January 26, 2024
W L
ERA G/GS IP
ER
AVG H
AB HR
BB SO
Home: 3 1
4.62
7/7 39.0 20
Vs. Left:
.280 40 143
2
7
29
Road: 5 1
2.33
7/7 38.2 10
Vs. Right: .205 31 151
6
4
38
Day:
2 1
7.27
5/5 26.0 21
TOTALS:
.241 71 294
8
11
67
Night: 6 1
1.57
9/9 51.2
9
None On:
.243 45 185
5
11
45
Runners On: .239 26 109
3
0
22
2024 MISC. NUMBERS
-¢ Tied for the International League lead in wins (12) and ranked
among league leaders in ERA (2nd, 3.25), opponent batting aver-
age (3rd, .226), WHIP (3rd, 1.17) and starts (T4th, 25) in 2022
with Nashville
-¢ Named a California League All-Star
-¢ Originally selected by San Diego in the 33rd round of the 2017
First-Year Player Draft
-¢ American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Na-
tional Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III All-Amer-
ica First Team, D3baseball.com All-America First Team, ABCA/
Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team, ABCA/Rawlings Midwest
Region Pitcher of the Year, D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region
First Team, D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region Pitcher of the
Year, NCAA III All-Midwest Region Tournament Team, All-Wiscon-
sin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) First Team, WIAC
Pitcher of the Year in 2016 as a sophomore at UW-La Crosse
CAREER NOTES
LAST APPEARANCE: 6/28 @IOWA...made 14th start of the season, his sixth
quality start and third in a row...allowed two runs on six hits over 6.0 innings,
walking two and striking out five...allowed a walk and three singles in the first
inning, bringing in first run scored...retired 12 of the next 13 batters from the
end of the first to the fifth inning...allowed second run in the sixth inning on
back-to-back doubles to Chase Strumpf and BJ Murray Jr...marks the first time
this season a Saints starter has taken the loss in a quality start...bullpen allowed
six runs in the eighth inning...Saints offense did not have a hit until DaShawn
Keirsey Jr. hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh...took second loss
and first since April 9, also against Iowa, in an 8-1 Saints defeat.
APPEARANCE PRIOR: 6/22 v TOL...made 13th start of the season, tying his
season-high with 7.0 innings pitched, allowing just three hits and striking out
five...marks the Saints' second start this year of 7.0 innings without allowing
any runs or walks, matching Louie Varland's effort on May 3...allowed singles
in the second and third innings and a double in the fifth...struck out four of the
final seven batters that he faced...was his third quality start of his last four
outings...his eighth start without issuing a walk...tied the league lead by picking
up his eighth win of the season in a 9-7 Saints victory.
WORLD SERIES RUNNER-UP: Caleb spent his college years not far from
home at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. As a freshman, he got to
experience something that not many players get the opportunity to experience:
a trip to the College World Series. His DIII squad reached the championship
after beating Salisbury, 7-3, Emory, 3-2 in 12, losing the first game of the semifinals
to Trinity(TX), 16-7, but bouncing back to win the second game, 10-7.
Unfortunately, they met their match in the championship dropping the best-of-three
to Cortland, getting swept 11-3 and 6-2. He would get back to the DIII World
Series in 2016, but this was less successful losing 8-0 to Trinity, beating Emory,
12-3 before being eliminated by the team they lost to in the 2015 DIII Championship
Game, Cortland, 8-3.
SOMETHINGS BREWING: One can't help where they grow up which can
determine who you root for growing up. Caleb was born in Neenah, WI and
resides in Madison, WI, so naturally he rooted for the Milwaukee Brewers. His
hometown team came calling in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft in
2021, taking Caleb with the 22nd pick overall from the San Diego Padres. The
storybook had an incredible ending when he was called up to the Brewers on
September 29, 2023. He pitched 2.1 innings of relief vs. Chicago Cubs and
allowed one run on one hit while walking two and striking out five. He earned
the win in his lone Major League appearance.
GIVE BACK: Each of the Major League team's usually choose a player or
players within their organization for the hard work they put towards the community.
In 2023, the Brewers selected Caleb as the Nashville Sounds Community Player
of the Year.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 199
B/T: R/R
Age: 30 (10/1/1993 in Nennah, WI)
2024: 8-2, 3.48
CAREER: 39-31, 4.23 (Minors)/1-0, 3.86 (MLB)
CALEB BOUSHLEY
#30
YEAR
STARTS
6+ IP
QS
2024
14
6
6
6.0-PLUS IP/QUALITY STARTS
BASE RUNNERS PICK-OFFS
SB-ATT
DP
BOUSHLEY:
74
0
7-7
8
MORE 2024 MISCELLANEOUS NUMBERS
CG's: - -
CG's: - -
SHO's: - -
SHO's: - -
CG Low Hit: - -
CG Low-Hit: - -
Innings: 7.0, 2x, last: 6/22 v Toledo
Innings: 7.2 IP, 8/1/21 @ Sugarland
SO's: 8, 2x, Last: 6/5 v Syracuse
SO's: 11, 6/25/19 vs. Rancho Cucamonga
Walks: 2, 2x, 4/20 @ Indianapolis
Walks: 5, 5/27/23 vs. Iowa
Hits: 10, 4/9 v Iowa
Hits: 11, 7/21/19 vs. Visalia
Runs: 8, 4/9 v Iowa
Runs: 8, 3x last: 4/9/24 v iowa
Home Runs: 3, 4/9 v Iowa
Home Runs: 3, 3x last: 4/9/23 v Iowa
Win-Streak: 10, 4/20-6/22
Win-Streak: 12, 4/17-9/17, 2022
Loss-Streak: 1, 2x, 6/28-active
Loss-Streak: 6, 8/1-9/10, 2021
2024 HIGHS
CAREER HIGHS
INNING:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
RUNS/HITS: 6/14
4/9
2/13
9/15
6/13
2/4
2/3
-/-
-/-
2024 RUNS/HITS PER INNING
2024 DAY-BY-DAY
2024 vs. Gwinnett (0 games): - -
2024 vs. Gwinnett at Home (0 games): - -
2024 vs. Gwinnett on Road (0 games): - -
Career vs. Gwinnett (6 starts/1 relief): 2-2, 3.58 ERA (32.2 IP, 13 ER), 9 BB, 26 K
Career vs. Gwinnett at Home (3 starts): 0-0, 1.72 ERA (15.2 IP, 3 ER), 4 BB, 10 K
Career vs. Gwinnett on Road (3 starts/1 relief): 2-2, 5.29 ERA (17.0 IP, 10 ER), 5 BB, 16 K
BOUSHLEY VS. GWINNETT
Date Opp.
Dec. IP H R ER HR BB SO Left/Final Notes
Pitches/K
4/3 @NAS W1
5.2 2 1
1
0
0
5
5-1/6-5
2 baserunners in 3rd
69/47 (68%)
4/9 vIOWA L1
4.2 10 8
8
3
0
7
4-7/7-9
6 of 8R came in 1st 2 IP
74/52 (70.2%)
4/14 vIOWA ND
4.2 6 3
3
0
2
6
9-3/13-11 Had 8-0 lead after 3 inn. 91/55 (60.4%)
4/20 @IND W2
6.0 3 1
0
0
2
8
9-1/12-4
2nd STP QS in '24
91/61 (67%)
4/25 vROC W3
6.0 6 0
0
0
0
4
2-0/3-0
Back-to-back QS
81/57 (70.4%)
5/2 vLOU
ND
4.2 5 2
2
1
0
1
2-2/4-8
2R HR to last batter
71/47 (66.2%)
5/8 @TOL W4
5.0 4 1
1
0
0
3
6-1/11-6
All 4 hits were singles
85/55 (64.7%)
5/14 vOMA ND
5.0 6 6
6
2
0
5
5-6/13-7
All 6R came in 4th inning 82/52 (63.4%)
5/20 @WSH ND
2.0 3 2
2
0
1
1
3-12/3-12 Pitched 7th / 8th in relief 31/18 (58.1%)
5/28(2)@ROCW5 5.0 3 1
1
0
2
5
4-1/4-1 (7) Pitched on 8 days rest
84/49 (58.3%)
6/5 vSYR
W6
7.0 4 1
1
1
0
8
5-1/5-1
2nd STP starter to go 7.0 IP 78/53 (68%)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2024
- White's Record Night Leads Stripers to Historic 21-6 Rout of St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- History of the Wrong Kind, Saints Lose by Largest Margin in Franchise History, 21-6 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Buddy Kennedy Smashes Walk-off Homer as 'Pigs Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Redbirds in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Rubber Match In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Powers Syracuse to 8-6 Win Over Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Top Tides in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win - Durham Bulls
- Stephen Scott Stuns Sellout Crowd with First Home Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Edges Charlotte 3-2 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Finale in Syracuse 8-6 - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Finale to 'shrimp, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett - St. Paul Saints
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Drop First of Two Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino - Worcester Red Sox
- Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June - St. Paul Saints
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Beer, Peguero and Fraizer Each Homer in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Red Wings over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- History of the Wrong Kind, Saints Lose by Largest Margin in Franchise History, 21-6 to Stripers
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show
- Dobnak Deals, Lee Homers, Saints Win 5-2 over Stripers