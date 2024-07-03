St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







The St. Paul Saints (4-3, 42-39) take on the Gwinnett Stripers (2-5, 37-45) in Game Two of a six-game series at CHS Field at 6:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.48) to the mound against Atlanta Braves # 11 prospect, Stripers RHP Darius Vines (0-3, 5.43). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 F.M.

The Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, made the following roster moves: INF Brooks Lee contract selected by the Minnesota Twins LHP Aaron Rozek transferred from Double-A Wichita

GAME NOTES MASTER

Under Gardenhire (since '21)... 267-241

Current Streak .................................... W1

Last 5....................................................3-2

Last 10..................................................6-4

Home................................................19-19

Road .................................................23-20

Overall Series .................................. 4-5-4

Home Series.................................... 2-3-1

Away Series..................................... 2-2-3

Series Openers ...................................9-6

Series Finales ......................................5-8

Rubber Games....................................0-0

Sweep/Swept ...................................... 2/0

March/April.................................. ..................................................0-0

September ...........................................0-0

Day ...................................................12-17

Night .................................................30-22

Tues......................................................9-6

Wed ......................................................8-4

Thurs.....................................................5-9

Fri ..........................................................7-5

Sat.........................................................8-7

Sun .......................................................5-8

vs. East.............................................12-13

vs. West............................................30-26

vs. LH Starter...................................11-10

vs. RH Starter ..................................31-29

Saints Score First ............................26-14

Opp. Scores First ............................16-25

Come From Behind Wins.................... 18

Leading After 7/8 ....................39-2 / 36-1

Trailing After 7/8......................1-32 / 1-29

Tied After 7/8............................... 0-5 / 0-3

Extra Innings........................................1-3

Doubleheaders................................ 0-1-2

1-Run Games.................................... 8-11

Saints Out-Hit Opponents ................24-2

Opp. Out-Hit Saints .........................14-33

Saints/Opp. Have = Hits .....................2-2

Run Differential .................+19 (434-415)

Saints Get Quality Start .................... 11-2

Saints Starter Goes 6+ ..................... 11-2

Most Games Over .500 ....... 4, 3x, 40-36

Most Games Under .500........... 8, 27-35

Longest Win Streak................11, 6/11-22

Longest Losing Streak........ 4, 2x, 6/6-10

When Saints Score 4+....................35-15

When Saints Score 3-.......................6-23

Saints Get 10+ Hits ...........................17-5

Days In First Place ................................. 6

Days In Second Place ........................... 5

Days In Third Place................................ 4

Days In Fourth Place ............................. 3

Days In Fifth Place ................................. 5

Days In Sixth Place ................................ 8

Days In Seventh Place ........................ 11

Days In Eighth Place.............................. 9

Days In Ninth Place.............................. 22

Days In 10th Place................................. 7

Walk-Off W/L....................................... 1/ 2

Shutouts W/L ..................................... 5 / 4

Attendance High..............................9,204

Attendance Total..........................167,811

Attendance Average .......................5,413

CHS Field Over Capacity (7,210)......... 7

2024 At A Glance

LAST TIME OUT: The Saints used a five-run second inning to take the

early lead and got solid pitching in a 5-2 victory to open the Gwinnett

series on Tuesday. The second inning began with two walks before

Patrick Winkel smacked a two-run double to the left field corner. Three

batters later, Brooks Lee crushed three-run home run to right field, giving

the Saints a 5-0 lead. Randy Dobnak fired 5.0 innings of one-run

baseball, picking up his seventh win of the season. Ronny Henriquez

struck out five in 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one run. Jeff Brigham and

Nick Wittgren each allowed two baserunners, but no runs scored as the

Saints scored their seventh consecutive win over Gwinnett.

TRAFFIC CONTROL: When Caleb Boushley has allowed runners to

reach base, he has minimized the damage. Boushley has yet to walk a

batter with runners on base this season, with the Saints or the Minnesota

Twins. The right-hander has completed 32.0 total innings, facing 116

batters with runners on without issuing a free pass, the most in all of

baseball (Majors or minors). Boushley enters today's start the league-

leader in WHIP (1.06), tied for the lead in wins (eight) and third in ERA

(3.48).

PUT IT ON THE MANTLE: The Saints collected another league-wide

honor on Wednesday, as Matt Wallner was named the International

League Player of the Month for June. Wallner hit .324/.403/.724 in 26

June games. He led the International League in extra-base hits (18),

home runs (12), RBI (28), slugging percentage, total bases (76) and runs

(27). He was tied for second in hits (34) with Yunior Severino and

finished third with a 1.127 June OPS. Wallner's 12 home runs in June

are the most for any Triple-A player in any month this season and tied for

the most for any IL batter in any month since 2021. Wallner is the 18th IL

batter since 2021 to hit 10 home runs in a month and just the second

Saint to accomplish the feat, joining Chris Williams, who hit 10 home

runs in June of 2023.

Wallner is also closing in on the Saints' single-season home run

record, hitting 19 long balls this season. He is currently tied for the

fourth-most in a single season with Jimmy Kerrigan (2021). He trails:

Brent Rooker (20, 2021), along with Jair Camrgo and Chris Williams

(21, 2023)

STRIPERS FOR SEVEN: By winning the first game of the series against

Gwinnett on Tuesday, the Saints have taken the first seven games of the

series in franchise history. It ties the longest winning streak to open a

series and the longest winning streak against one team at any point in

franchise history, matching the first seven games the Saints beat

Rochester from June 7, 2022 to April 25, 2023.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Major League Baseball announced the rosters

for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington,

TX on Tuesday. Brooks Lee was named the Twins representative to

participate in the showcase event. Lee is the third Saint to be selected,

joining Josh Winder (2021) and Spencer Steer (2022). Lee will also

participate in the Skills Challenge afterward; a three-round hitting

competition that will display prospect's control and power. Lee is ranked

as the Twins' #2 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the 13th -best prospect in

baseball.

EXTRA! EXTRA! (BASES): The Saints have managed an extra-base hit

in every game dating back to April 23, a streak of 61 consecutive games.

That is the third-longest stretch in franchise history, trailing last year's 67-

game streak from April 20-July 6. The franchise record is a 96-game

streak from April 15-August 7, 2022, the second-longest streak in the IL

since 2021. The club's 96-game streak in 2022 and 67-game streak in

2023 were both the longest in the league in their respective seasons.

The current 61-game stretch is the second-longest in the IL this year,

trailing Omaha's active 76-game streak, dating back to April 4.

SUMMERTIME SEVERINO: In Yunior Severino's 31 games since May

21, he has hit .391 (45-for-115), with nine home runs, drawing 26 walks

to 31 strikeouts, owning a 1.155 OPS. Since June 1, Severino leads the

IL in batting average (.425), on-base percentage, sporting a .544 clip,

and OPS, at 1.232, ranking fourth in slugging percentage at .688. His 21

walks since the start of June are the the fourth-most in the league.

Severino just finished one of the best months a for a Saints hitter in

franchise history. Severino's .425 June batting average is the highest

for any Saints player (min. 35 PA's) in any month dating back to

2021. His .544 on-base percentage is the highest and just the fourth

Saints hitter to have a .500 OBP or better in a month. His 1.267

OPS is also the fifth-highest for any month. He's also just the eighth

player to register a 30-hit month in franchise history.

TWINS UPDATE: The Twins took the first game of the series against

Detroit, beating the Tigers 5-3. After falling behind 3-2 in the fifth inning,

Manuel Margot tied the game with a solo home run. The Twins then

scored on a fielder's choice in the seventh and Carlos Correa hit a solo

homer in the eighth to make it 5-3. Simeon Woods Richardson took a no-

decision, working 5.2 innings of three-run baseball.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

TEAM LEADERS

ST. PAUL SAINTS (MIN) (42-39 / 4-3) vs. GWINNETT STRIPERS (ATL) (37-43 / 3-4)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2024 - 6:07 P.M. (CT) - CHS FIELD

TV: BALLY LIVE, SBN, MiLB.TV, RADIO: KFAN+

RHP CALEB BOUSHLEY (8-2, 3.48) vs. RHP DARIUS VINES (0-3, 5.43)

GAME 82

HOME GAME 39

AVG ........................ .309, Keirsey Jr.

HITS .......................... 69, Keirsey Jr.

HR .................................. 19, Wallner

RBI .................................. 52, Wallner

RUNS ............................. 44, Wallner

STEALS ..................... 19, Keirsey Jr.

ERA .......................... 3.48, Boushley

K's ...................................... 87, Festa

WALKS ...........................35, Dobnak

Date

Opponent

Probable Pitchers

Time (CT)

Television

Radio

7/4

vs. Gwinnett

RHP Louie Varland (3-6, 6.56) vs. LHP Zach Logue (2-5, 3.66)

6:07 p.m.

Bally Live, SBN, MiLB.TV

KFAN +

7/5

vs. Gwinnett

TBA vs. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-7, 4.74)

7:07 p.m.

Bally Live, SBN, MiLB.TV

KFAN +

7/6

vs. Gwinnett

TBA vs. RHP Allan Winans (4-3, 3.01)

6:27 p.m.

Bally Live, CW Network, MiLB.TV

KFAN +

7/7

vs. Gwinnett

RHP Randy Dobnak (7-5, 3.91) vs. TBA

2:07 p.m.

Bally Live, CW Network, MiLB.TV

KFAN +

7/8

OFF DAY

UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

7/3 INF Brooks Lee contract selected by Minnesota

7/3 LHP Aaron Rozek transferred to St. Paul

7/1 INF Tony Kemp released

6/29 RHP Jay Jackson placed on Temporary Inactive List

6/28 IF/OF Will Holland placed on 7-Day IL (Fractured Fibula)

6/27 RHP David Festa contract selected by Minnesota

6/27 RHP Jay Jackson sent outright to St. Paul

6/27 RHP Ronny Henriquez optioned to St. Paul

2024 Record ................... 1-0

Current Streak ............... W7

2024 At Home................. 1-0

2024 @ Gwinnett............ 0-0

All-Time Record ............. 7-0

All-Time At Home........... 7-0

All-Time at Gwinnett...... 0-0

SAINTS

VS

GWINNETT

.214 ..................... BA .........................265

.286 (2-7)....... BA W/RISP ...... .071 (1-14)

5 .........................RUNS ..........................2

1 .......................... HR .............................1

1 .........................STEALS ......................2

2.00 ..................... ERA ......................5.63

8 .......................... K'S.............................7

Date Site

Score Winner/Loser/Save

7/2

STP

W 5-2 Dobnak/Elder/Wittgren

7/3

STP

6:07 p.m.

7/4

STP

6:07 p.m.

7/5

STP

7:07 p.m.

7/6

STP

6:37 p.m.

7/7

STP

2:07 p.m.

TM

REC

GB

STRK

ROC

6-2

- -

W1

LHV

5-2

0.5

W4

WOO

5-2

0.5

W3

MEM

5-3

1.0

W1

CLT

4-3

1.5

W1

STP

4-3

1.5

W1

COL

4-4

2.0

L1

IOWA

4-4

2.0

L1

JAX

4-4

2.0

W1

OMA ^

4-4

2.0

L1

SYR

4-4

2.0

L3

TOL

4-4

2.0

W1

NOR

3-4

1.5

L1

2024 GAME LOGS

2ND HALF STANDINGS

SEASON STATS VS. GWINNETT

SAINTS VS. GWINNETT

GAME NOTES

________________________________

CHS FIELD | 360 BROADWAY ST. SAINT PAUL, MN 55101

-¢ Making 86th appearance and 81st start at Triple-A

-¢ Making his seventh career start and eighth appearance against Gwinnett.

-¢ 33rd round pick by San Diego in 2017 out of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

-¢ Minor League free agent signee by Minnesota Twins on January 26, 2024

W L

ERA G/GS IP

ER

AVG H

AB HR

BB SO

Home: 3 1

4.62

7/7 39.0 20

Vs. Left:

.280 40 143

2

7

29

Road: 5 1

2.33

7/7 38.2 10

Vs. Right: .205 31 151

6

4

38

Day:

2 1

7.27

5/5 26.0 21

TOTALS:

.241 71 294

8

11

67

Night: 6 1

1.57

9/9 51.2

9

None On:

.243 45 185

5

11

45

Runners On: .239 26 109

3

0

22

2024 MISC. NUMBERS

-¢ Tied for the International League lead in wins (12) and ranked

among league leaders in ERA (2nd, 3.25), opponent batting aver-

age (3rd, .226), WHIP (3rd, 1.17) and starts (T4th, 25) in 2022

with Nashville

-¢ Named a California League All-Star

-¢ Originally selected by San Diego in the 33rd round of the 2017

First-Year Player Draft

-¢ American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Na-

tional Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III All-Amer-

ica First Team, D3baseball.com All-America First Team, ABCA/

Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team, ABCA/Rawlings Midwest

Region Pitcher of the Year, D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region

First Team, D3baseball.com All-Midwest Region Pitcher of the

Year, NCAA III All-Midwest Region Tournament Team, All-Wiscon-

sin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) First Team, WIAC

Pitcher of the Year in 2016 as a sophomore at UW-La Crosse

CAREER NOTES

LAST APPEARANCE: 6/28 @IOWA...made 14th start of the season, his sixth

quality start and third in a row...allowed two runs on six hits over 6.0 innings,

walking two and striking out five...allowed a walk and three singles in the first

inning, bringing in first run scored...retired 12 of the next 13 batters from the

end of the first to the fifth inning...allowed second run in the sixth inning on

back-to-back doubles to Chase Strumpf and BJ Murray Jr...marks the first time

this season a Saints starter has taken the loss in a quality start...bullpen allowed

six runs in the eighth inning...Saints offense did not have a hit until DaShawn

Keirsey Jr. hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh...took second loss

and first since April 9, also against Iowa, in an 8-1 Saints defeat.

APPEARANCE PRIOR: 6/22 v TOL...made 13th start of the season, tying his

season-high with 7.0 innings pitched, allowing just three hits and striking out

five...marks the Saints' second start this year of 7.0 innings without allowing

any runs or walks, matching Louie Varland's effort on May 3...allowed singles

in the second and third innings and a double in the fifth...struck out four of the

final seven batters that he faced...was his third quality start of his last four

outings...his eighth start without issuing a walk...tied the league lead by picking

up his eighth win of the season in a 9-7 Saints victory.

WORLD SERIES RUNNER-UP: Caleb spent his college years not far from

home at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. As a freshman, he got to

experience something that not many players get the opportunity to experience:

a trip to the College World Series. His DIII squad reached the championship

after beating Salisbury, 7-3, Emory, 3-2 in 12, losing the first game of the semifinals

to Trinity(TX), 16-7, but bouncing back to win the second game, 10-7.

Unfortunately, they met their match in the championship dropping the best-of-three

to Cortland, getting swept 11-3 and 6-2. He would get back to the DIII World

Series in 2016, but this was less successful losing 8-0 to Trinity, beating Emory,

12-3 before being eliminated by the team they lost to in the 2015 DIII Championship

Game, Cortland, 8-3.

SOMETHINGS BREWING: One can't help where they grow up which can

determine who you root for growing up. Caleb was born in Neenah, WI and

resides in Madison, WI, so naturally he rooted for the Milwaukee Brewers. His

hometown team came calling in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft in

2021, taking Caleb with the 22nd pick overall from the San Diego Padres. The

storybook had an incredible ending when he was called up to the Brewers on

September 29, 2023. He pitched 2.1 innings of relief vs. Chicago Cubs and

allowed one run on one hit while walking two and striking out five. He earned

the win in his lone Major League appearance.

GIVE BACK: Each of the Major League team's usually choose a player or

players within their organization for the hard work they put towards the community.

In 2023, the Brewers selected Caleb as the Nashville Sounds Community Player

of the Year.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 199

B/T: R/R

Age: 30 (10/1/1993 in Nennah, WI)

2024: 8-2, 3.48

CAREER: 39-31, 4.23 (Minors)/1-0, 3.86 (MLB)

CALEB BOUSHLEY

#30

YEAR

STARTS

6+ IP

QS

2024

14

6

6

6.0-PLUS IP/QUALITY STARTS

BASE RUNNERS PICK-OFFS

SB-ATT

DP

BOUSHLEY:

74

0

7-7

8

MORE 2024 MISCELLANEOUS NUMBERS

CG's: - -

CG's: - -

SHO's: - -

SHO's: - -

CG Low Hit: - -

CG Low-Hit: - -

Innings: 7.0, 2x, last: 6/22 v Toledo

Innings: 7.2 IP, 8/1/21 @ Sugarland

SO's: 8, 2x, Last: 6/5 v Syracuse

SO's: 11, 6/25/19 vs. Rancho Cucamonga

Walks: 2, 2x, 4/20 @ Indianapolis

Walks: 5, 5/27/23 vs. Iowa

Hits: 10, 4/9 v Iowa

Hits: 11, 7/21/19 vs. Visalia

Runs: 8, 4/9 v Iowa

Runs: 8, 3x last: 4/9/24 v iowa

Home Runs: 3, 4/9 v Iowa

Home Runs: 3, 3x last: 4/9/23 v Iowa

Win-Streak: 10, 4/20-6/22

Win-Streak: 12, 4/17-9/17, 2022

Loss-Streak: 1, 2x, 6/28-active

Loss-Streak: 6, 8/1-9/10, 2021

2024 HIGHS

CAREER HIGHS

INNING:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

RUNS/HITS: 6/14

4/9

2/13

9/15

6/13

2/4

2/3

-/-

-/-

2024 RUNS/HITS PER INNING

2024 DAY-BY-DAY

2024 vs. Gwinnett (0 games): - -

2024 vs. Gwinnett at Home (0 games): - -

2024 vs. Gwinnett on Road (0 games): - -

Career vs. Gwinnett (6 starts/1 relief): 2-2, 3.58 ERA (32.2 IP, 13 ER), 9 BB, 26 K

Career vs. Gwinnett at Home (3 starts): 0-0, 1.72 ERA (15.2 IP, 3 ER), 4 BB, 10 K

Career vs. Gwinnett on Road (3 starts/1 relief): 2-2, 5.29 ERA (17.0 IP, 10 ER), 5 BB, 16 K

BOUSHLEY VS. GWINNETT

Date Opp.

Dec. IP H R ER HR BB SO Left/Final Notes

Pitches/K

4/3 @NAS W1

5.2 2 1

1

0

0

5

5-1/6-5

2 baserunners in 3rd

69/47 (68%)

4/9 vIOWA L1

4.2 10 8

8

3

0

7

4-7/7-9

6 of 8R came in 1st 2 IP

74/52 (70.2%)

4/14 vIOWA ND

4.2 6 3

3

0

2

6

9-3/13-11 Had 8-0 lead after 3 inn. 91/55 (60.4%)

4/20 @IND W2

6.0 3 1

0

0

2

8

9-1/12-4

2nd STP QS in '24

91/61 (67%)

4/25 vROC W3

6.0 6 0

0

0

0

4

2-0/3-0

Back-to-back QS

81/57 (70.4%)

5/2 vLOU

ND

4.2 5 2

2

1

0

1

2-2/4-8

2R HR to last batter

71/47 (66.2%)

5/8 @TOL W4

5.0 4 1

1

0

0

3

6-1/11-6

All 4 hits were singles

85/55 (64.7%)

5/14 vOMA ND

5.0 6 6

6

2

0

5

5-6/13-7

All 6R came in 4th inning 82/52 (63.4%)

5/20 @WSH ND

2.0 3 2

2

0

1

1

3-12/3-12 Pitched 7th / 8th in relief 31/18 (58.1%)

5/28(2)@ROCW5 5.0 3 1

1

0

2

5

4-1/4-1 (7) Pitched on 8 days rest

84/49 (58.3%)

6/5 vSYR

W6

7.0 4 1

1

1

0

8

5-1/5-1

2nd STP starter to go 7.0 IP 78/53 (68%)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.