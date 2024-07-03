Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June

ST. PAUL, MN - St. Paul Saints fans watched Matt Wallner tear the cover off baseballs for the last month. His dominant June earned him International League Player of the Month honors, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Wallner hit .324/.403/.724 in 26 June games. He led the International League in extra-base hits (18), home runs (12), RBI (28), slugging percentage, total bases (76) and runs (27). He was tied for second in hits (34) with his teammate Yunior Severino and finished third with a 1.127 June OPS. Wallner ' s 12 home runs in June are the most for any Triple-A player in any month this season and tied for the most for any IL batter in any month since 2021. Wallner is the 18th IL batter since 2021 to hit 10 home runs in a month and just the second Saint to accomplish the feat, joining Chris Williams, who hit 10 home runs in June of 2023.

In 65 Triple-A games, Wallner is batting .251/.337/.538 with 13 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs and 52 RBI. He ranks second in the International League with his 19 home runs and tied for eighth with his 52 runs batted in.

Wallner is the second Saint to garner the league's monthly honors. He joins Dallas Keuchel, who was named International League Pitcher of the Month for July 2023. Wallner is the first Saints hitter to win the award.

