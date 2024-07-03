I-Cubs Fall, 7-3, to Storm Chasers

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Iowa Cubs (37-47) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (54-28), 7-3, on Wednesday night in front of a capacity crowd at Werner Park.

Iowa began the scoring in the top of the second. Left fielder Darius Hill reached on a single to center before Jake Hager, making his first career start for the I-Cubs, homered to left for his first Iowa hit.

Omaha got one back in the bottom of the inning, as Ryan Fitzgerald and Cam Devanney got to Iowa starter Chris Clarke for back-to-back doubles.

Clarke, coming off the injured list, threw 2.0 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run in his first outing since June 5.

Devanney made it 4-2, Storm Chasers in the fourth with a three-run shot over the bleachers in left, driving in Nelson Velazquez and Fitzgerald.

The hosts extended their advantage to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, behind a Nick Pratto solo home run to center.

Austin Nola launched Omaha's fourth longball of the game in the bottom of the sixth, to make it 6-2.

Each squad added one more tally, as Nola singled home Devanney in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-2. Then Caleb Knight hit a double to plate Luis Vazquez in the ninth for the third Iowa run.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his first I-Cub start, second baseman Jake Hager went 2-4, smashing a two-run homer in his first at-bat of the night for his first Iowa hit

- In the ninth inning, pinch hitter Caleb Knight smoked a double to center, driving in Luis Vazquez ...the base knock marked Knight's first hit and RBI for the I-Cubs this season

- Iowa starter Chris Clarke tossed 2.0 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run in his first appearance since June 5

Iowa will play vs Omaha on Thursday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 7:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.