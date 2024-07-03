White's Record Night Leads Stripers to Historic 21-6 Rout of St. Paul

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Eli White became the first player in Gwinnett history to tally six hits in a game on Wednesday night, going 6-for-7 with two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs to lead the Stripers (3-5) to a 21-6 rout of the St. Paul Saints (4-4) at CHS Field. White's sixth hit - a grand slam in the ninth - gave Gwinnett single-game club records in hits (24) and runs (21).

Decisive Plays: Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run homer (6) off Caleb Boushley (L, 8-3) in the first inning, and the Stripers never trailed afterward. A five-run fifth highlighted by an RBI double from Luke Waddell and RBI singles by Alejo Lopez and Andrew Velazquez gave Gwinnett a comfortable 10-2 lead. Chadwick Tromp launched a three-run homer (4) in the seventh as the advantage grew to 14-3. White, after starting the night 4-for-5, slugged a three-run homer (6) and grand slam (7) in his final two at-bats to make it 21-6.

Key Contributors: In addition to becoming the first Gwinnett player with a six-hit game, White also became just the third ever to tally four extra-base hits in a contest (6-for-7, 2 doubles, 2 homers, 7 RBIs) and set a club record with 14 total bases. The Stripers also got multi-hit, multi-RBI games from Tromp (2-for-7, homer, 3 RBIs), Gurriel (3-for-4, double, homer, 2 RBIs), Luis Liberato (3-for-6, 2 RBIs), and Velazquez (2-for-5, double, 3 RBIs). Darius Vines (W, 1-3) delivered a quality start with 6.0 innings (8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO).

Noteworthy: The win was Gwinnett's first ever in the state of Minnesota, snapping an 0-7 skid. Prior to Wednesday, Gwinnett's previous single-game records for runs scored was 20 (August 20, 2023 at Charlotte) and hits was 23 (August 19, 2012 at Durham). Prior to Wednesday, the last Gwinnett player with four extra-base hits in a game was Ernesto Mejia (June 1, 2013 at Lehigh Valley).

Next Game (Thursday, July 4): Gwinnett at St. Paul, 7:07 p.m. ET at CHS Park. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Zach Logue (2-5, 3.66 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Louie Varland (3-6, 6.56 ERA) for the Saints.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 9): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Spencer Strider Stripers shirsey.

