Bisons' Offense Kept In Check Against Rochester

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons could not overcome struggles with runners in scoring position in 3-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field on Wednesday night.

Riley Tirotta would lead the way for Buffalo in the loss Wednesday night, driving in the only run for the club. Tirotta would finish with one hit, one walk, and one RBI in four at bats.

Rochester was led by Trey Lipscomb who went 2-4 at bat with one run scored and one RBI.

After a scoreless first inning, the Red Wings would get on the scoreboard first, thanks to a pair of errors in the top of the second by Buffalo. Jackson Cluff reached on an infield base hit and advanced to second base on a throwing error. He would score three batters later when Erick Mejia reached base on a fielding error for a 1-0 Red Wings lead.

Rochester extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the third after a solo home run from Carter Kieboom, his third of the season.

Buffalo really struggled to convert in scoring position throughout the night, the pitching staff would do a great job keeping the game within reach. Beau Sulser would lead the way with four innings of work Wednesday night. Sulser would only give up two runs with one walk while throwing three strikeouts.

Mike Mayers would pitch 2.2 innings in relief and give up four hits, one run, and a walk while also throwing three strikeouts. Mason Fluharty pitched 1.2 innings giving up no runs, walking one and throwing two strikeouts.

Trey Lipscomb extended the lead further for the Red Wings with a solo home run in the top of the seventh for a 3-0 advantage.

Buffalo wouldn't answer back until the bottom of the seventh inning, the first run of the game for the Bisons came from an RBI single from Riley Tirotta. Cam Eden would score off the base hit that resulted in a force-out to bring the Bisons within two. The run driven in by Tirotta would be the final run of the night by both teams with the Bisons unable to mount a comeback in the ninth inning.

Despite struggling to score in position, the Bisons would have six different players notch a hit in the loss to Rochester. Tirotta, Hiraldo, Phil Clarke, Gabriel Cancel, Will Robertson and Damiano Palmegiani would all register one hit each for Buffalo. The ball club would also be walked nine times throughout the night.

The Bisons will be back on the road Thursday to start the club's nine-game road trip. The first three games of the stretch will be the concluding games against Rochester. The first pitch is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:45 p.m.

