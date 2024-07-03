Bisons' Offense Kept In Check Against Rochester
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons could not overcome struggles with runners in scoring position in 3-1 loss to the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field on Wednesday night.
Riley Tirotta would lead the way for Buffalo in the loss Wednesday night, driving in the only run for the club. Tirotta would finish with one hit, one walk, and one RBI in four at bats.
Rochester was led by Trey Lipscomb who went 2-4 at bat with one run scored and one RBI.
After a scoreless first inning, the Red Wings would get on the scoreboard first, thanks to a pair of errors in the top of the second by Buffalo. Jackson Cluff reached on an infield base hit and advanced to second base on a throwing error. He would score three batters later when Erick Mejia reached base on a fielding error for a 1-0 Red Wings lead.
Rochester extended their lead to 2-0 in the top of the third after a solo home run from Carter Kieboom, his third of the season.
Buffalo really struggled to convert in scoring position throughout the night, the pitching staff would do a great job keeping the game within reach. Beau Sulser would lead the way with four innings of work Wednesday night. Sulser would only give up two runs with one walk while throwing three strikeouts.
Mike Mayers would pitch 2.2 innings in relief and give up four hits, one run, and a walk while also throwing three strikeouts. Mason Fluharty pitched 1.2 innings giving up no runs, walking one and throwing two strikeouts.
Trey Lipscomb extended the lead further for the Red Wings with a solo home run in the top of the seventh for a 3-0 advantage.
Buffalo wouldn't answer back until the bottom of the seventh inning, the first run of the game for the Bisons came from an RBI single from Riley Tirotta. Cam Eden would score off the base hit that resulted in a force-out to bring the Bisons within two. The run driven in by Tirotta would be the final run of the night by both teams with the Bisons unable to mount a comeback in the ninth inning.
Despite struggling to score in position, the Bisons would have six different players notch a hit in the loss to Rochester. Tirotta, Hiraldo, Phil Clarke, Gabriel Cancel, Will Robertson and Damiano Palmegiani would all register one hit each for Buffalo. The ball club would also be walked nine times throughout the night.
The Bisons will be back on the road Thursday to start the club's nine-game road trip. The first three games of the stretch will be the concluding games against Rochester. The first pitch is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Bisons' Offense Kept In Check Against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Fall, 7-3, to Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- White's Record Night Leads Stripers to Historic 21-6 Rout of St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- History of the Wrong Kind, Saints Lose by Largest Margin in Franchise History, 21-6 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Buddy Kennedy Smashes Walk-off Homer as 'Pigs Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Redbirds in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Rubber Match In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Powers Syracuse to 8-6 Win Over Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Top Tides in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win - Durham Bulls
- Stephen Scott Stuns Sellout Crowd with First Home Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Edges Charlotte 3-2 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Finale in Syracuse 8-6 - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Finale to 'shrimp, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett - St. Paul Saints
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Drop First of Two Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino - Worcester Red Sox
- Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June - St. Paul Saints
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Beer, Peguero and Fraizer Each Homer in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Red Wings over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons' Offense Kept In Check Against Rochester
- Early Deficit Doomed Bisons on Tuesday
- Pair of Big Innings Power Bisons 8-7 over Rochester
- Buffalo... Mount up Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway -July 20
- Bisons Announce 'Buffalo, Mount Up' Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday, July 20