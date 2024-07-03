Knights Drop Wednesday's Finale to 'shrimp, 3-2

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - Wynton Bernard continued his hot hitting, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a three-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. Despite the loss, the Knights have still won 11 of the last 16 games.

Activated off the Development List on Sunday, Bernard played for the Knights on Wednesday night for the first time since June 13. He entered the game with the longest hitting streak by a Knights player this season with 13. In his first at-bat of the game, Bernard launched a solo home run in the third inning, his third homer of the season. He finished the night with two hits and extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games.

The Knights scored a second run in the third inning thanks to an RBI double by right fielder Oscar Colás, who had a game-high three hits on the night. He also swiped his seventh base of the season. Offensively, the Knights tallied a total of eight hits on the day and designated hitter Mark Payton had one hit on Wednesday, which extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games.

Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez started and allowed two runs on three hits over five innings of work. He allowed both of his runs in the second inning and did not factor in the decision. With the game tied at 2-2, the Jumbo Shrimp took a lead in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to an RBI triple by José Devers. Charlotte reliever Deivi García (2-3, 5.79) was saddled with the loss after he allowed the run in the eighth.

Jacksonville starter Evan Fitterer allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings. He fanned seven batters and did not factor in the decision. Jacksonville reliever Luarbert Arias earned the win and Emmanuel Ramirez notched the save.

The Knights will open a three-game home series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Thursday night from Uptown Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday from Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.