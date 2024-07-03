Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Grizzlies 2024 draft picks Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells will sign autographs on the concourse before the Memphis Redbirds' annual Red, White and Boom celebration, presented by AutoZone, on July 3 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).
Edey, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will sign for fans from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. CDT on the concourse. The 7-foot-4 center won every major National Player of the Year award in his final two seasons at Purdue.
Wells, the 39th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will sign autographs alongside Edey. Following his autograph session, the forward will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The sharpshooter posted a 41.7 shooting percentage from 3-point range last season at Washington State. Prior to his time as a Cougar, Wells was named 2022-23 CCAA Player of the Year in his sophomore season at Division II Sonoma State.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
