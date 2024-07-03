Jacksonville Edges Charlotte 3-2 in Front of Sellout Crowd
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to an eighth inning RBI triple from José Devers, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outlasted the Charlotte Knights 3-2 on Wednesday evening in front of 9,050 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (40-44, 5-4) broke the 2-2 tie in the eighth inning. With one out and nobody aboard, Will Banfield was hit by a pitch. The next batter Devers followed with a triple that allowed Banfield to score to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp took an early lead in the second inning. Banfield led off the inning with a double, and two batters later, Marty Costes walked. Jonathan Guzman peppered a single that scored the first run. Javier Sanoja reached on a hit by a pitch which loaded the bases. With two outs, Troy Johnston worked a walk that brought home Costes and gave Jacksonville a 2-0 advantage.
Charlotte (37-45, 4-4) tied the game in the third inning as Wynton Bernard (3) smashed a solo home run that cut the lead in half. Following a groundout, Mark Payton ripped a double, and then a batter later, scored on a double from Oscar Colás which knotted the game up at two.
Jacksonville's closer Emanuel Ramirez (S,7) slammed the door in the ninth inning, stranding the tying run on first en route to his seventh save of the season. Evan Fitterer matched a career-high seven innings and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.
Jacksonville and Charlotte hit the road to continue their series in Thursday's 6:35 p.m. contest from Truist Field. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-2, 5.40 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
