Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings proudly announce that OF JAMES WOOD and OF DYLAN CREWS have been selected to represent the organization at the 2024 All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 13th. This prestigious event, hosted by Major League Baseball, showcases the brightest talents from the Minor Leagues as part of All-Star Saturday.

James Wood, 21, had been a standout performer for the Red Wings this season and is the second-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLBPipeline.com and the third-ranked prospect according to Baseball America. Known for his impressive batting prowess, Wood recently made his Major League debut on Monday, July 1, after a stellar campaign with Rochester.

Out of all Red Wings hitters since at least 2004 with a minimum of 190 at-bats, Wood ranks first in batting average (.353), on-base percentage (.463), slugging percentage (.595), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.058), and walks per plate appearance (.173). The Maryland native, while in Rochester, won International League Player of the Month of May and International League Player of the Week during the week of May 6-12.

Dylan Crews, 22, has been a standout in the Red Wings' lineup since making his Triple-A debut on June 18 and has showcased his versatility and unique skill set. As a top prospect and former Double-A standout, Crews brings a combination of power and speed to the game, which has significantly contributed to his promotion to the Red Wings with a strong offensive presence.

The LSU product is the fourth-ranked prospect in baseball, according to MLBPipeline.com, and the fifth-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. The second overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Crews is hitting .259 (14-for-54) with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, two walks, three stolen bases, and 11 runs scored in 12 games since he was promoted to Rochester on June 18.

The 2024 All-Star Futures Game will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network and simultaneously streamed on MLB.tv, MLB.com, and the MLB app at 4:10 p.m. ET on July 13.

