Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

In front of the first sellout crowd of the season at AutoZone Park, Memphis lost in extra-innings for the first time in 2024. The Redbirds tied the game twice in the eighth and tenth innings but were unable to comeback from a third deficit in the 11th.

Designated hitter Jordan Walker, left fielder Matt Koperniak and second baseman Thomas Saggese each recorded two hits in the loss. First baseman Luken Baker and Walker each added an RBI. Memphis stranded 11 runners on base and went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Connor Thomas made his first start of the season on Wednesday night. The left-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 2.2 innings pitched. Ryan Shreve made his Triple-A debut and allowed one run in 3.1 innings pitched.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

