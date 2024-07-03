Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
In front of the first sellout crowd of the season at AutoZone Park, Memphis lost in extra-innings for the first time in 2024. The Redbirds tied the game twice in the eighth and tenth innings but were unable to comeback from a third deficit in the 11th.
Designated hitter Jordan Walker, left fielder Matt Koperniak and second baseman Thomas Saggese each recorded two hits in the loss. First baseman Luken Baker and Walker each added an RBI. Memphis stranded 11 runners on base and went 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
Connor Thomas made his first start of the season on Wednesday night. The left-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out four in 2.2 innings pitched. Ryan Shreve made his Triple-A debut and allowed one run in 3.1 innings pitched.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Bisons' Offense Kept In Check Against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Fall, 7-3, to Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- White's Record Night Leads Stripers to Historic 21-6 Rout of St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- History of the Wrong Kind, Saints Lose by Largest Margin in Franchise History, 21-6 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Buddy Kennedy Smashes Walk-off Homer as 'Pigs Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Redbirds in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Rubber Match In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Powers Syracuse to 8-6 Win Over Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Top Tides in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win - Durham Bulls
- Stephen Scott Stuns Sellout Crowd with First Home Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Edges Charlotte 3-2 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Finale in Syracuse 8-6 - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Finale to 'shrimp, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett - St. Paul Saints
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Drop First of Two Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino - Worcester Red Sox
- Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June - St. Paul Saints
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Beer, Peguero and Fraizer Each Homer in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Red Wings over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger
- Saggese Walks off Extra-Inning Thriller with Three-Run Blast
- Test Your Luck with a Mystery Autographed Baseball for Purchase on July 3
- Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville