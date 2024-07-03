Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers starting pitcher Allan Winans the International League Pitcher of the Month for June.
The 28-year-old Winans made five starts for Gwinnett during June, going 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA. He allowed only four earned runs on 23 hits over 31.0 innings, while finishing tied for second in strikeouts for the month with 36. All five of his starts were quality starts while three of the five were scoreless outings of at least 6.0 innings.
For the month of June, Winans finished ranked 1st in ERA, T-1st in WHIP, T-2nd in Strikeouts, and 5th in Opponent Average in the International League.
Winans, the reigning International League ERA champion, becomes the third pitcher in the Stripers era (since 2018) to be named an International League Pitcher of the Month. Kyle Muller (June 2022) and Michael Soroka (August 2023) are the other Gwinnett pitchers to receive the award in that timespan.
It is Winans' first career IL Pitcher of the Month award, and third International League award overall. He was named IL Pitcher of the Week for June 3-9 earlier this season and was first selected for the award for July 3-9, 2023.
In 13 outings (12 starts) during his third season with the Stripers, Winans is 4-3 with a 3.01 ERA (24 ER in 71.2 IP), 1.14 WHIP, .221 BAA, and seven quality starts. Among International League leaders as of July 3, Winans ranks in the top 10 in ERA (2nd, 3.01), BAA (2nd, .221), WHIP (3rd, 1.14), and Winning Percentage (10th, .571).
Winans and the Stripers continue a six-game road series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, July 3. First pitch from CHS Field is 8:07 p.m. ET. Listen on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Live.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino - Worcester Red Sox
- Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June - St. Paul Saints
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Beer, Peguero and Fraizer Each Homer in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Red Wings over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul
- One Rough Inning Sinks Elder, Stripers in St. Paul
- Stripers' Drake Baldwin Selected to 2024 NL Futures Game Roster
- Gurriel's Big Offensive Not Enough as Stripers Fall 8-5 in Finale to Memphis