Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers starting pitcher Allan Winans the International League Pitcher of the Month for June.

The 28-year-old Winans made five starts for Gwinnett during June, going 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA. He allowed only four earned runs on 23 hits over 31.0 innings, while finishing tied for second in strikeouts for the month with 36. All five of his starts were quality starts while three of the five were scoreless outings of at least 6.0 innings.

For the month of June, Winans finished ranked 1st in ERA, T-1st in WHIP, T-2nd in Strikeouts, and 5th in Opponent Average in the International League.

Winans, the reigning International League ERA champion, becomes the third pitcher in the Stripers era (since 2018) to be named an International League Pitcher of the Month. Kyle Muller (June 2022) and Michael Soroka (August 2023) are the other Gwinnett pitchers to receive the award in that timespan.

It is Winans' first career IL Pitcher of the Month award, and third International League award overall. He was named IL Pitcher of the Week for June 3-9 earlier this season and was first selected for the award for July 3-9, 2023.

In 13 outings (12 starts) during his third season with the Stripers, Winans is 4-3 with a 3.01 ERA (24 ER in 71.2 IP), 1.14 WHIP, .221 BAA, and seven quality starts. Among International League leaders as of July 3, Winans ranks in the top 10 in ERA (2nd, 3.01), BAA (2nd, .221), WHIP (3rd, 1.14), and Winning Percentage (10th, .571).

Winans and the Stripers continue a six-game road series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, July 3. First pitch from CHS Field is 8:07 p.m. ET. Listen on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.