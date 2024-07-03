Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday night's game at Louisville has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on a date yet to be determined.
The Indians took the first two games at Louisville Slugger Field this week during the six-game home-and-home series. The two teams will continue the set with three games at Victory Field beginning with tomorrow's July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana at 6:35 PM.
Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased at IndyIndians.com or by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.
