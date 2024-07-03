SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-4, 45-35) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-2, 39-41)

Game 81 & 82 | Road Game 41 & 42 | Coca-Cola Park | Wednesday, July 3, 2024 | First Pitch 1:35 PM, 7:05PM

Game 1: LHP Tanner Tully (1-6, 7.54) vs RHP Max Castillo (0-3, 8.54)

Game 2: Bullpen vs RHP Tyler Phillips (7-3, 4.89)

SPLITTING TWO- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are scheduled for a split doubleheader today. This is their first and only pre-scheduled day with two games. The two teams did not play on Monday like most Minor League organizations in favor of a day-night double in Allentown. The rivals did this last season, each winning a contest, to take Easter Sunday off. Each game will be played to seven innings.

HITTERS HOT - The RailRiders have really started to put things together at the plate raising their season batting average to .262. They hit .233 in April, .269 in May, and .281 in June. They also upped their home runs smacking a 34 in June.

RUMFIELDED - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .298 batting average in 57 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 22 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .296 average in June.

CHASEN CONFIDENCE- Reliever Chasen Shreve has made three scoreless appearances since rejoining the Yankees farm system. He spent parts of three seasons from 2015-2017 affiliated with the club. A lefty arm, Shreve saw time in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for parts of each of those summers totalling 23 appearances. Then he signed back with the organization in 2022 where he had five outings as a RailRider. Shreve originally started the season with the Texas Rangers Triple-A team, but after not receiving the call up he took his opt out and was granted release. The Yankees signed him back on June 24 and he has made two scoreless appearances. The 33-year-old has1 3.97 ERA in 367 Major League outings.

NEELY NEWS- Jack Neely has been impressive out of the bullpen as the Yankees#24 prospect. After pitching in 22 games for Double-A Somerset for a 2.61 earned run average. In 31 innings, Neely struck out 51 to just a dozen walks. The righty received the promotion to SWB on June 19 and made three consecutive appearances scoreless. Last night was his first run allowed in Triple-A after Cal Stevenson walked and stole two bags. Manager Shelley Duncan was ejected arguing the safe call at third that ultimately allowed Stevenson to score.

OUT HITTING - The RailRiders outhit the IronPigs last night 7-5 despite losing the game. They have won 32 of 37 games where they have outhit their opponents.

CARLOS CAN WAIT - Carlos Narvaez earned a pair of walks last night to total 43 on the season. This is the second most walks taken in the Yankees farm system to just Omar Martinez who has received a base on balls 45 times.

International League Stories from July 3, 2024

