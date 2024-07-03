RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6

July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The two teams will travel back to Moosic for Independence Day celebrations tomorrow at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30PM.

SWB tabbed Matt Sauer to make the bullpen start for game two of the doubleheader. After a leadoff walk, Sauer retired the next three batters for a scoreless first.

The RailRiders nabbed their first lead of the series in the second. Brandon Lockridge led off with a double and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Kevin Smith.

Sauer went an inning and two third clean while Duane Underwood Jr. followed with 1.1 frames scoreless.

Agustín Ramírez quickly made it 2-0 with a solo shot to lead off the third. It was his second in Triple-A and 18th of the season. T.J. Rumfield followed with a walk, Lockridge worked a bunt single, and Carlos Narvaez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Jose Rojas and Oscar González made it 4-0.

Oddanier Mosqueda worked two quick and quiet frames to keep it that way.

The IronPigs threatened in the sixth with a pair of runs off of Yerry De Los Santos. Cal Stevenson doubled in two for a 4-2 score. A.J. Shaver, just up in his first Triple-A start, smacked an RBI knock to get Lehigh Valley within one. Victor González entered and walked the bases loaded and then some as it pushed a run across for a 4-4 tie.

The RailRiders countered quickly putting two on against rival Nick Nelson (L, 1-3). Jorbit Vivas worked a walk and Oswald Peraza had a sacrifice bunt to reach. They both moved to scoring position on an error. LHV tabbed closer Max Lazar to inherit the runners with nobody out and Ramírez earned a walk to load the bases. Then Rumfield came up big with a line drive up the middle to score two for a 6-4 lead. After Lockridge laid down a sacrifice bunt, Carlos Narvaez drilled a two-run single for an 8-4 advantage. Narvaez stole second and O. González belted him home for a five-run frame.

In the bottom of the seventh, V. González (W, 1-0) allowed two base runners via hits in the before Art Warren took over. A wild pitch let one cross the plate and an RBI single from Jim Haley drove in the other. The IronPigs loaded the bases, but a groundout gave the RailRiders a 9-7 win.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on July 4 to host the IronPigs for three games at home. Gates open on Thursday at 5:30 P.M. and the Independence Day game will be followed by an extended fireworks show presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 3-5, 46-36

