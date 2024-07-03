RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6
July 3, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The two teams will travel back to Moosic for Independence Day celebrations tomorrow at PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30PM.
SWB tabbed Matt Sauer to make the bullpen start for game two of the doubleheader. After a leadoff walk, Sauer retired the next three batters for a scoreless first.
The RailRiders nabbed their first lead of the series in the second. Brandon Lockridge led off with a double and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Kevin Smith.
Sauer went an inning and two third clean while Duane Underwood Jr. followed with 1.1 frames scoreless.
Agustín Ramírez quickly made it 2-0 with a solo shot to lead off the third. It was his second in Triple-A and 18th of the season. T.J. Rumfield followed with a walk, Lockridge worked a bunt single, and Carlos Narvaez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back sacrifice flies from Jose Rojas and Oscar González made it 4-0.
Oddanier Mosqueda worked two quick and quiet frames to keep it that way.
The IronPigs threatened in the sixth with a pair of runs off of Yerry De Los Santos. Cal Stevenson doubled in two for a 4-2 score. A.J. Shaver, just up in his first Triple-A start, smacked an RBI knock to get Lehigh Valley within one. Victor González entered and walked the bases loaded and then some as it pushed a run across for a 4-4 tie.
The RailRiders countered quickly putting two on against rival Nick Nelson (L, 1-3). Jorbit Vivas worked a walk and Oswald Peraza had a sacrifice bunt to reach. They both moved to scoring position on an error. LHV tabbed closer Max Lazar to inherit the runners with nobody out and Ramírez earned a walk to load the bases. Then Rumfield came up big with a line drive up the middle to score two for a 6-4 lead. After Lockridge laid down a sacrifice bunt, Carlos Narvaez drilled a two-run single for an 8-4 advantage. Narvaez stole second and O. González belted him home for a five-run frame.
In the bottom of the seventh, V. González (W, 1-0) allowed two base runners via hits in the before Art Warren took over. A wild pitch let one cross the plate and an RBI single from Jim Haley drove in the other. The IronPigs loaded the bases, but a groundout gave the RailRiders a 9-7 win.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on July 4 to host the IronPigs for three games at home. Gates open on Thursday at 5:30 P.M. and the Independence Day game will be followed by an extended fireworks show presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 3-5, 46-36
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 3, 2024
- White's Record Night Leads Stripers to Historic 21-6 Rout of St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- History of the Wrong Kind, Saints Lose by Largest Margin in Franchise History, 21-6 to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Buddy Kennedy Smashes Walk-off Homer as 'Pigs Split Twin Bill - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Outlast Redbirds in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tides Drop Rubber Match In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Five-Run Seventh Inning Powers Syracuse to 8-6 Win Over Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Top Tides in 3-2 Extra-Inning Win - Durham Bulls
- Stephen Scott Stuns Sellout Crowd with First Home Run - Toledo Mud Hens
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Louisville Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Bats, Indians Postponed Wednesday, July 3 - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Edges Charlotte 3-2 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Finale in Syracuse 8-6 - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Finale to 'shrimp, 3-2 - Charlotte Knights
- St. Paul Saints Game Info 7-3 vs. Gwinnett - St. Paul Saints
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Drop First of Two Wednesday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Allan Winans Named International League Pitcher of the Month for June - Gwinnett Stripers
- Worcester Red Sox to Add Commemorative Patch to Honor Late WooSox Owner Larry Lucchino - Worcester Red Sox
- Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives - Worcester Red Sox
- Wallner's Torrid June Earns him International League Player of the Month for June - St. Paul Saints
- Minor League Baseball Announces June Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Beer, Peguero and Fraizer Each Homer in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Current Red Wing Brad Lord, Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Breathe Life into Promotion with Wednesday at Bernie's with KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings Prospects to Shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Eight-Run First Inning Propels Red Wings over Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Win Over IronPigs, 9-6
- RailRiders Drop First of Two Wednesday
- SWB Game Notes - July 3 - Split DH
- RailRiders Downed, 5-3, by IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - July 2