Independence Day Starts WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will feature "WooSox '24 Second Half Initiatives" for the rest of the season, beginning with their 9-game homestand that starts on the Fourth of July. Areas to keep cool head the list. All seats for the July 4th game are sold out; general admission tickets ($9) are still available.

BEAT THE HEAT; HAVE A SEAT: The WooSox Market & Café now has air conditioning (and heating), tables and chairs, and even little tables and chairs for pee wees, plus televisions tuned to the WooSox game. The amenities complement the fresh cold beverages and host of vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and strictly kosher items. Swift checkout technology also enhances the experience.

"It's a great respite for the parents of the little ones who may not yet be ready go 9 innings in the seats on a hot summer's day," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "It's also a secret haven for responsible adults who have access to a variety of beverages without waiting in line. The market is not new, but the addition of seating and televisions is new."

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM: Ice cream now beckons fans to another climate-controlled venue, the Sherwood's Diner inside the park on Summit Street. The home of the WooSox Foundation, "The Ice Cream Shop at Sherwood's Diner" now offers an assortment of hand-scooped ice cream-including a dairy free, peanut free, and tree nut free option-as well as soft serve ice creams. The WooSox Foundation is a beneficiary, with as much as $7,000 funding WooSox Foundation Fellowships for seven Worcester Public School children ($1,000 each).

DELI DELICACIES: In a ballpark designed to look and feel and smell and taste like Worcester, the ballpark's Water Street Deli has moved to Summit Street, where it features strictly kosher hot delicacies that harken back to Water Street's days as a haven for Jewish delis. The last of those delicatessen's was Weintraub's, and the WooSox have meticulously restored the iconic sign that welcomed patrons for generations. The sign will now be placed at the Water Street Deli.

"David Weintraub has patiently waited for us to repair and restore the sign that bears his family's good name," Steinberg said, "and we are delighted that our very own ballpark staff was able to do what many said couldn't be done. We are happy to honor the legacy of the delicatessens that generations of Worcester families enjoyed on Water Street."

The Water Street Deli is open Sundays through Thursdays.

SUMMIT STREET LIGHTS UP: The atmosphere on Summit Street is brighter now with festive, new lighting along the street, and new kiosks will offer WooSox merch and charity merch on weekends.

FOR THE NEXT LITTLE PEDRO: At Fallon Health Gate A, where Summit Street meets Plymouth Street, a new kids pitchers mound on the CCUA Plymouth Street Playground invites children to play nerf ball and wiffle ball.

FANS FOR FANS: The WooSox also have added ceiling fans on the main concourse to enhance comfort through the dog days of summer.

